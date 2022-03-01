King Edward – Hilton Garden Inn, Jobs for Jacksonians Hosting Job Fair

For Immediate Release:

March 1, 2022

(Jackson, Miss) – The King Edward – Hilton Garden Inn is partnering with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 9 at the King Edward – Hilton Garden Inn located at 235 West Capitol Street.

Recruiters are hiring candidates for the following positions:

Assistant General Manager

Guest Service Agents

Guest Service Supervisor

Chief Engineer

Room Attendants (Housekeepers)

Staff Accountant

Accounting Clerk

Lobby Attendant

Bartender/Server

Due to COVID-19, the event will be abiding with local guidelines to ensure safety of prospective applicants. Everyone must wear a face covering at all times.

City of Jackson jobs

The City of Jackson continues to hire for a wide range of positions. Interested applicants can find a listing of job openings at the following link on the City’s website: https://www.jacksonms.gov/departments/humanl-resource/

Jobs for Jacksonians is an initiative created to provide accessible information about employment opportunities for Jackson residents. The program also offers an array of services and training opportunities to assist job-seekers. In addition to recruiting sessions, the program offers job readiness workshops, job search/placement assistance and an annual job fair. Other services, such as assistance with writing a professional resume, leadership/professional development and interviewing techniques, are available as well.

For more information, contact Jonathan Barnett at 601-960-0377 or jbarnett@jacksonms.gov.