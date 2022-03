NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners have likely been playing one-and-done basketball for the last three games. They've won each of the last three games under that scenario. Having beaten Oklahoma State, West Virginia and Kansas State in Manhattan, they'll need to make it four straight if they want to continue to have a chance at an NCAA Tournament at-large berth. That will be no small task, however, as the third-ranked Baylor Bears await them in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Tournament.

