New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has made it clear that for the franchise to move forward this offseason, tough decisions will need to be made. New York needs to clear upwards of $40 million in cap space, which will require the team to, one way or another, part ways with talented players, such as star running back Saquon Barkley, who has been the talk of trade speculation lately. However, it appears that Barkley won’t be dealt this offseason. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network notes the one Pro Bowl player who the Giants could be looking to trade instead, as reported by NBC Sports.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO