FINIS Introduces Its Largest Strapless Paddles To-Date – Introducing Manta Paddles

By Ashleigh Shay
SwimInfo
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFINIS, Inc., the worldwide leader in technical swim products, is proud to announce the global pre-launch of their newest paddle, the Manta. Larger than any of their existing paddles, the Mantas were designed to increase strength and...

www.swimmingworldmagazine.com

Hypebae

Byredo Introduces New Astronomical Mascara to Its Makeup Line

After expanding its makeup offering with an array of nude lipstick shades, Byredo is now launching its new Astronomical Mascara. Joining the brand’s existing eyelash enhancers including the Space Black and Tears In Rain mascaras, the Astronomical Mascara is designed to give the lashes a precise new dimension in one single stroke. Formulated with natural ingredients, the vegan formula provides a buildable and voluminous impact.
hypebeast.com

C2H4® Introduces its "Case#R005" Neutron High Alpha Sneaker

Continuing to add to its footwear lineup, C2H4® is now introducing its Neutron High Alpha sneaker. The shoe is inspired by the neutron, a neutral subatomic particle integral to the atomic nucleus with neither positive or negative properties. Though neutrons produced during the fission process can also be used to sustain a chain reaction.
hypebeast.com

Canon Introduces Its Longest RF-Mounted Telephoto Lens

Canon is now introducing the brand’s longest RF-mounted lenses. Arriving in either 800mm or 1,200mm focal lengths, the two new lenses are optimal for sports and wildlife photography, especially for photojournalists on the go. The RF 800mm F5.6 L IS USM boasts a short focusing distance of just 2.6 meters and a close-up magnification of 0.34x, with 4.5 stops of shake correction, while the RF 1,200mm F8 L IS USM model pushes the minimum focusing distance just slightly further to 4.3 meters with 4.0 stops of shake correction. Both can extend their ranges too with a Canon extender, the former reaching 1,600mm and the latter at a whopping 2,400mm. They’re also relatively light for their performance: the 800mm option weighs just 6.9 pounds, and the 1,200mm option weighs 7.4 pounds.
Boston Globe

Opinel — known for its classic pocketknife — introduces flatware

The family-owned company Opinel has been making knives since 1980 in the French Alps, where there’s a museum about its history. The company’s iconic folding pocketknife, invented by Joseph Opinel, has alone been displayed at museum exhibits over the years. With a full line of knives — from chef, boning, pairing, to bread and oyster — the brand recently introduced a flatware set made of stainless steel. It’s the first time the company has produced a spoon and fork. Named Perpetue, for Joseph’s grandmother, the 16-piece set includes four knives, forks, spoons, and teaspoons ($196). The pieces have a comfortable weight and a classic, elegant design that gives them a timeless look. The knife has a micro-serrated blade and an attractive curved handle. And of course, they are dishwasher safe. Available after March 1 at Blackstone’s of Beacon Hill, 40 Charles St., Boston, 617-227-4646, or go to opinel-usa.com.
