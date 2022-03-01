FINIS Introduces Its Largest Strapless Paddles To-Date – Introducing Manta Paddles

The family-owned company Opinel has been making knives since 1980 in the French Alps, where there’s a museum about its history. The company’s iconic folding pocketknife, invented by Joseph Opinel, has alone been displayed at museum exhibits over the years. With a full line of knives — from chef, boning, pairing, to bread and oyster — the brand recently introduced a flatware set made of stainless steel. It’s the first time the company has produced a spoon and fork. Named Perpetue, for Joseph’s grandmother, the 16-piece set includes four knives, forks, spoons, and teaspoons ($196). The pieces have a comfortable weight and a classic, elegant design that gives them a timeless look. The knife has a micro-serrated blade and an attractive curved handle. And of course, they are dishwasher safe. Available after March 1 at Blackstone’s of Beacon Hill, 40 Charles St., Boston, 617-227-4646, or go to opinel-usa.com.

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO