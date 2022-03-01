Girls Flag Football | Parent Meeting

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Saturday was a memorable day for the Barrington high school swim program. The girls won their eighth straight state title while the boys snapped Bishop Hendricken’s run and claimed their first title since 1989.
Crestview 132-pounder Hayden Kuhn advanced to state by finishing second at the Division III district tournament at Rossford High School on Sunday.
Kuhn, who placed third last year at state, could match or top that performance this time around, even though he doesn’t have a sectional or district title to show for his efforts.
...
The Kent State softball team blew out Drake on Saturday in what quickly turned into a one-sided affair, but infielder Alex Whitmore found a way to keep things interesting late in the game. Whitmore scored a run to give Kent State an 11-0 lead in the 5th inning. She made...
After 761 PGA Tour starts and another 236 appearances on the PGA Tour Champions, 61-year-old Mark Calcavecchia has seen some stuff. But on Saturday, during the second round of the senior circuit’s Hoag Classic, at Newport Beach (Calif.) CC, Calcavecchia said he witnessed something he’d never seen in his more than four decades in professional golf.
Comments / 0