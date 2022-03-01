ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

'Unsellable Houses' Hosts Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis Are Both Proud Moms! Meet Their Kids and Families

By Samantha Agate
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U2WZP_0eSudBfZ00

Unsellable Houses hosts Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis are constantly dishing out helpful real estate advice to clients on their hit HGTV show. The pair have proven to be a dynamic duo both onscreen and off in their daily lives as working moms. Lyndsay is a mom to one son, Miles, while her twin sister, Leslie, is a mom to three sons: Kyler, Cash and Cole.

Lyndsay started Lamb & Co. Real Estate in 2009 after working in corporate marketing. She developed a love for helping people buy and sell their homes along with staging properties. Leslie also comes from a marketing background, making their business partnership a total dream team.

“As sisters, we naturally have a strong connection, but as twins, it is crazy in a good way. We didn’t always have the same taste in music, food or even in boys growing up, but we have always had each other’s back,” the pair shared on the company’s website. “As a twin, there is an indescribable connection and loyalty to one another. You can dislike me but don’t you dare talk negative about my twin. She is as close to perfect as they come!”

Both Lyndsay and Leslie married their high school sweethearts. The mom of one tied the knot with her husband, Justin Lamb, and celebrated 20 years of marriage in 2021. The blonde beauty is married to her husband, Jacob Davis, who became Justin’s college roommate after they met their future wives.

In 2013, Miles was diagnosed with cancer. Lyndsay told Hilary Winfield in an April 2020 interview that her “world was turned upside down” after hearing the news.

“I went into survival mode with him and cared about nothing other than taking care of him,” she said. “My sister, Leslie, knew how much I loved my business and knew that I would be heartbroken if the business was not there when I was ready to come back. I could not see the future … but she could see that there would be an end to my son’s treatment. Leslie quickly got her license and started serving my clients while I stepped out to take care of my son.”

Miles underwent a year of treatment before he went into remission. He was able to go back to school and the Rock the Block star was able to go back to work. Their hit HGTV series began airing in 2019. The sisters have received nothing but support from their adorable children and families ever since.

Keep scrolling to meet Lyndsay and Leslie’s kids.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Twin Sister#Lamb Co#Real Estate
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/

