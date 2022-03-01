ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Grace can help you control your anger

By Marvin Tennant On Faith
pmg-sc.com
 3 days ago

Several years ago, a young man was telling me how he inherited his father’s temper and seemed very proud of it. He told me how quick and bad his temper was. One incident was when he was driving his 18-wheeler and he went into road rage and challenged another truck driver...

www.pmg-sc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mercury News

Harriette Cole: My son’s new girlfriend mocked our faith

DEAR HARRIETTE: I grew up Christian, and I’ve raised my kids Christian; my dad is even a pastor, so we’ve lived a really faith-based life. My son introduced me to his new girlfriend a few months ago, and today the topic of faith came up. She disclosed that she does not believe in God, and she even mocked our faith, saying that what we believe in doesn’t make any sense.
SAN JOSE, CA
Point Pleasant Register

God’s Kids Korner: Love your enemies?

Have you ever noticed that when you read some things in the Bible they just seem a little backwards or upside down to our usual thinking? Today’s Scripture is one of those that we really have to think about in order for it to make sense, and I’ll warn you, it is not always easy to do. Think about what you do and how you feel when someone is mean to you or says hateful things about you. We naturally want to “get back” at them or get revenge somehow to get even with them for what they did or said. But in Luke 6: 17-38, Jesus says that is not what we should do at all. And furthermore, Jesus tells us we should not judge others but forgive them. I don’t know about you, but those are not my first thoughts when someone is not nice to me, but I know, it should be now.
RELIGION
brides.com

16 Bible Verses About Love for Your Wedding Ceremony

If you and your beloved would like to include a Bible verse about love in your wedding ceremony but are unsure of which to use, we can help. Planning your wedding ceremony is a powerful thing. Choosing the service, vows, and readings during this process makes you re-double your commitment to your partner and may also reconnect you to your Christian beliefs.
RELIGION
Fresno Bee

Recharge and Take Control of Your Life With the Help of Molliteum

What really separates the best of the best, from the average performer? What really is that extra gear, or that “thing” that allows a person to consistently achieve, even in the face of adversity? It’s resilience, and Molliteum seemingly found the formula to how to truly build it.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
James
Gillian Sisley

Father Demands Daughter Repay Him for Child Support

Do children owe their parents financial compensation for raising them?. It is reported that over 750,000 divorces happen every year in the US, with a fraction of those families having children. In fact, records show that ⅓ of divorced couples have children, adding even more obstacles to the already difficult realities of separating a household into two.
The Holistic Psychologist

10 Types of Toxic People You Should Avoid in Life

It is not that difficult to spot a toxic person. If you are in doubt, just observe their behavior: they are usually egoistic, manipulative and self-centered. We all know at least one narcissist. And it doesn’t matter if we live or work with them — it can be very hard to deal with such people on a regular basis.
Essence

Lauren London Says Devastating Loss Teaches You To Give Up Control: 'I Had To Surrender My Idea Of What I Thought My Life Should Be'

Actress Lauren London’s grief moved many people when her longtime partner, rapper Nipsey Hussle, was tragically killed in 2019. Since his passing, she’s become a beacon of strength, fortified by her faith. She recently sat down with former Hindu monk and life coach Jay Shetty to discuss her journey of spirituality and how she’s been navigating grief on his On Purpose podcast.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#God The Father#Grace#Colossians#Ephesians
Tracey Folly

Woman horrified when she finds out about husband's secret son

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A family friend recently shared a painful memory. She is in her sixties now, but when she was a young child she learned she had a secret brother. Her father instructed her not to tell her mother. Of course, she did tell her mother.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
marriage.com

5 Things Husbands Do That Destroy Marriage

Lately, things may not be going so well in your relationship. Your marriage may be on shaky ground, and you’ve started to realize that one of you has been responsible for the bulk of the issues you’re facing as a couple. But are there specific things husbands do...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Mother’s fears for her ‘butterfly’ children with skin so fragile it can peel off bumping into strangers

A mother of two children with a rare skin disorder has revealed she is terrified their skin will shred if they bump into strangers in public. Stay at home mum, Kida Azny, 36, from Sydney, Australia lives in constant fear for her children who were born without most of their skin and with their flesh exposed raw. Days after the birth of her first daughter with husband Mohd Aidil Aiman, 35, the now ten-year-old was diagnosed with the rare genetic skin condition Epidermolysis bullosa (EB). Children like Nur Siddiqah and younger brother Muhammad Azraqee, 8 have been dubbed ‘butterfly’...
KIDS
The Independent

Voices: I’m blissfully happy with a man twice my age – no matter what anyone else thinks

In the world of dating, there’s always been an unwritten rule that age gaps should be avoided. There can be a couple of years between you, but anything above 10 and you’re entering problematic territory. So here’s the thing: my partner is 33 years older than me, and it’s the best relationship I’ve had.Naturally, one person’s experience doesn’t automatically make it universal – there are plenty of horror stories out there about older men who’ve taken advantage of young women. I myself have experience of such a relationship from my teenage years. And, at the time, I couldn’t see how...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Esquire

I'm Worried This is Going to Kill Kids

I am truly so tired of hearing about Parental Rights™. Over the past few months, the fights about what parents don't want their children to learn have reached a near-deafening fever pitch in this country. There's been pushback against students learning the role race has played in America's history; that evolved last week and resulted in an Indiana school counselor sending home a permission slip that allowed children to be dismissed from lessons about Black History Month and Valentine's Day. There's also the cross-nation push to ban books that discuss race or sexuality or world events like the Holocaust in a way that might make a parent uncomfortable. And now a new amendment to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill (dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill) could put LGBTQ lives at risk.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy