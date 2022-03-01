ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
March movie preview: The Batman, Ryan Reynolds, a new Pixar and some Sundance favorites

By Caroline Siede
fox5ny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - We may be heading into the third month of 2022, but the 2021 awards season has just hit its stride. With the Academy Awards set for March 27, plenty of people will be catching up on the major contenders (in fact, we put together a guide to help you...

www.fox5ny.com

Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Watch ‘Free Guy’ For Free Now That Ryan Reynolds’ Movie Is Finally Streaming

Click here to read the full article. If you didn’t see it while it was in theaters, you may want to know how to watch Free Guy online for free to see Ryan Reynolds fight crime as a video game character. Free Guy, which premiered in theaters on August 13, 2021, stars Reynolds as Guy, a bank teller in the video game Free City, who is unaware that he’s a video game character. The movie follows Guy as he discovers the truth of his universe and fights alongside Molotovgirl (a character controlled by real-life player Millie) to save his game from...
Popculture

Mariska Hargitay Reacts to 'Law & Order: SVU' Actor's Death

Mariska Hargitay is expressing deep sorrow over the loss of her former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Ned Eisenberg. The actor died on Feb. 27 after a battle with two forms of cancer: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. He was 65 years old. "My heart is so full of...
Indy100

Kim Kardashian fans spot clue she 'planned to date' Pete Davidson three years ago

Another day, another internet reach. Kim Kardashian fans believe they spotted a clue that indicates the media mogul "planned to date" Pete Davidson three years ago, and it's just as ridiculous as you'd expect. Kardashian and Davidson first sparked dating rumors after the two were spotted at an amusement park shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted SNL.Since then, the two spent more time together and began dating, with Davidson confirming their relationship recently in an interview referring to Kardashian as his "girlfriend." Kardashian, who is definitely the OG influencer of our generation, is known for her...
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
The Independent

New this week: 'Turning Red,' Ryan Reynolds and Mooski album

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.MOVIES— “Turning Red," the third straight Pixar movie to bypass theaters for a streaming debut, lands Friday on Disney+. Directed by Domee Shi, who made the Pixar short “Bao,” “Turning Red” is the first Pixar feature directed solely by a woman. It's about Meilin Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang), a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian teenager with an over-protective mother (Sandra Oh), who begins turning into a giant, fluffy red panda when she feels a strong emotion. The film, featuring a...
CinemaBlend

The Incredibles' Brad Bird Is Working On A New Animated Movie... But Not With Pixar

For about 25 years, Brad Bird has been behind some of the most beloved animated movies. His first feature, The Iron Giant, left a massive mark on audiences (despite it initially being a commercial flop due to poor marketing) before heading to Pixar to make The Incredibles and Ratatouille, among other hits. After four years away from moviemaking, Bird has gotten another animated movie off the ground, but no bobbing lamps will be involved.
WWEEK

Your Weekly Roundup of New Movies: “The Batman” Is Dead All Over

**** After you see Drive My Car, you will never look at snow, suspension bridges or stages the same way again. When you see the world through the searching eyes of director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, there is no such thing as mere scenery. There is only the living fabric of the places and objects that envelop Yûsuke (Hidetoshi Nishijima) and Misaki (Tôko Miura), whose compassion and complexity are a world unto themselves. Most of the film is set in Hiroshima, where Yûsuke is directing a production of Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya. Misaki is assigned to be his driver, but their relationship transcends the divide between the front seat and the back. During drives, conversations and surreal yet strangely believable adventures, their reserve gradually erodes as they reveal their losses and their inner lives to each other, building to a cathartic climax that leaves you at once shattered and soaring. The film, based on a novella by Haruki Murakami, isn’t afraid to face the agony of grief and loneliness, but Hamaguchi’s obvious love for his characters suffuses the entire journey with life-giving warmth. A tender, hopeful coda set during the pandemic could have been cringe-worthy, but like every moment of the movie, it’s worth believing in because Hamaguchi’s sincerity is beyond question. “We must keep on living,” Yûsuke tells Misaki. With those words, he speaks not only to her but to us. NR. BENNETT CAMPBELL FERGUSON. Fox Tower, Hollywood Theatre.
Collider

‘The Adam Project’: Ryan Reynolds Meets His Mini-Me in a New 4-Minute Clip

Coming off major hits like Red Notice and Don't Look Up last year, Netflix looks to have another big year in 2022. One of their first blockbuster releases is director Shawn Levy's The Adam Project starring Ryan Reynolds. The sci-fi adventure film follows "A time-traveling pilot who teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future." Since this new film comes out next month, Netflix has released a new 4-minute clip to promote the upcoming project.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Who was your favorite Batman?

It is now Batman’s turn to rule at the box office, and the Caped Crusader is flying into theaters today. For this week’s Reel Talk, movie reviewer Greg Russell joined Jason Carr to talk about “The Batman” and “The Desperate Hour”. Russell said director...
Collider

A Guide to March Movie Madness From 'The Batman' to 'The Lost City'

Who needs basketball when you have movies? Most sports fans associate March with the NCAA basketball tournament and spend their days glued to the television screen and panicking over brackets that seem to get increasingly complicated each year. But you know what’s more important than sports? Movies. And March is chock full of them! It’s time to dive popcorn bucket-first into the spring season and soak up all the exciting titles that are hitting the silver screen in a matter of weeks. Robert Pattinson is stepping into Batman’s boots for the first time, Guy Ritchie has another action adventure with Hugh Grant, and Brad Pitt swoops in to rescue…Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum? Plus, actor Caleb Landry Jones shines in the Palme d’Or nominated film Nitram.
WTNH.com

At the Movies: ‘The Batman’

(WTNH) – ‘Go Adam West, young man.’ Robert Pattison heeded those words and dons the cowl in ‘The Batman.” The eagerly anticipated three-hour movie hits theaters this weekend, with Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, and Colin Ferrell as a penguin more like Tony Soprano than Danny Devito’s from ‘Batman Returns.’
Us Weekly

Ben Stiller Missed Wife Christine Taylor ‘Terribly’ Amid Split, Didn’t Want to Raise Kids in a ‘Broken Home’

Together again! Ben Stiller‘s split from Christine Taylor “was a serious eye-opener” for the actor, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. The twosome “weren’t seeing eye to eye on a number of things” before announcing their separation in May 2017 after 18 years together. “The split was a long time coming,” the insider adds, noting that both the Zoolander star, 56, and the Craft actress, 50, were “hoping for change” before calling it quits.
