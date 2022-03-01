ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

The Cross and the Campus: Learn the Love of Christ this Lent

By Olivia Lason
shu.edu
 6 days ago

This spring, Catholics everywhere will gather as they do every year to receive ashes on Ash Wednesday. Why not also take time to meditate and deeply reflect on the Lenten season in the weeks that follow?. Immaculate Conception Seminary School of Theology (ICSST) is pleased to present its annual...

www.shu.edu

The Mountaineer

Learn about martyr Dietrich Bonhoeffer this lent

For five Sunday mornings in Lent, beginning March 6 at 9:15 a.m., the Sunday Forum at Grace Church in the Mountains, Episcopal, will offer the story of German martyr Dietrich Bonhoeffer. The community is invited to learn more about the life, witness and martyrdom of a Christian pastor during Hitler’s...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
Idaho State Journal

Showing Christ-like love through ministering

Thank you to all of my readers who have acknowledged that you enjoy my articles. It means a lot that my readers are enjoying them. In a 2020 YouTube video entitled “Ministering to the One,” Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spoke about what it is like to witness the prophet, Russel M. Nelson, ministering unto those whom he visits across the world. Gong states: “I’ve been so deeply touched at how the prophet of God ministers to 10,000 people and a single family that’s grieving over the loss of their mother at the same time.”
RELIGION
Vicksburg Post

‘Lent is a Gift’: 40-day Lenten season helps Christians prepare for Christ’s resurrection

Wednesday morning, Christians across the world began their preparations to celebrate the resurrection of Christ on Easter Sunday. Lent, a 40-day period of fasting and penance in preparation for Easter, began Wednesday morning as many Christians attended Ash Wednesday ceremonies to receive a cross of ashes on their forehead and penance and begin their preparation for Easter.
RELIGION
North Platte Telegraph

From the pulpit: Following Christ’s example of love

Today, I have on my mind the value of loving others. I remember a time in the fourth grade when I walked with my friend after school. I generally walked home after school. This time, as I was heading out of the school building, I saw my friend and began walking with him as we conversed. When it came time for me to turn toward the direction I needed to go, I did not go that way but continued walking with my friend. I felt that it would be rude not to walk with him a block or two before going toward my house. We continued talking, and after one or two blocks, I said goodbye and turned around to go back those couple of blocks and then head home. Why did I do that? I did not know then, but as I reflect, it was because of an inner loyalty I have toward my friends, and I wanted to show God’s love to him in that way. Jesus is the perfect example of love. He gave his disciples a new commandment: to love one another just as He had loved them (John 13:34, English Standard Version). He loved compassionately, with a servant’s heart, and sacrificially.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
Society
City
Kingsport Times-News

Offer them Christ

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. A few months after the death and resurrection of Jesus, two of his followers walked to the temple for the time of afternoon prayer. Peter and John had, in various ways over the preceding years, failed miserably. But conversations about the Kingdom with a resurrected Jesus and the events on the day of Pentecost had changed them dramatically.
RELIGION
Longview News-Journal

Rice: Learning to let go and love big

Last month my daughter had a medical emergency. For three days, we spent more time together in her hospital room, talking and bonding more than we ever have in her 26 years. Thankfully, it wasn’t a major medical emergency and she is now fully recovered. However, the reason I’m...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
APG of Wisconsin

Lent begins

The Rev. Clarence Campbell receives ashes from the Rev. Jerome D’Souza during Ash Wednesday Mass at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Ashland. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, and observers typically have a cross marked on their foreheads with ashes prepared by burning palm leaves from the previous year’s Palm Sunday celebrations. (Tom Stankard/Staff photo)
ASHLAND, WI
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Learning to love solitude

Sally Snowman loves to be alone. As the keeper of Boston Light, a centuries-old lighthouse on Little Brewster Island in Boston Harbor, she's had a lot of practice. For most of the past 19 years, she's lived there from April through October. She fills the days with work, cleaning and...
MENTAL HEALTH
Mercury

St. Mark’s Birdsboro crafts Stations of the Cross for Lent

During this time of Lent, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro will be focusing on the New Stations of the Cross. At the 6:30 p.m., Wednesday evening services several of the steps that Christ took toward the cross will be investigated by Rev. James Farnsworth. Members of...
BIRDSBORO, PA

