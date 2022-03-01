The Cross and the Campus: Learn the Love of Christ this Lent

Today, I have on my mind the value of loving others. I remember a time in the fourth grade when I walked with my friend after school. I generally walked home after school. This time, as I was heading out of the school building, I saw my friend and began walking with him as we conversed. When it came time for me to turn toward the direction I needed to go, I did not go that way but continued walking with my friend. I felt that it would be rude not to walk with him a block or two before going toward my house. We continued talking, and after one or two blocks, I said goodbye and turned around to go back those couple of blocks and then head home. Why did I do that? I did not know then, but as I reflect, it was because of an inner loyalty I have toward my friends, and I wanted to show God’s love to him in that way. Jesus is the perfect example of love. He gave his disciples a new commandment: to love one another just as He had loved them (John 13:34, English Standard Version). He loved compassionately, with a servant’s heart, and sacrificially.

