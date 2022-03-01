ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Official Trailer for THE INNOCENTS From Academy Award Nominated Eskil Vogt

By Michael Therkelsen
horrorsociety.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Eskil Vogt, the Academy Award® nominated writer for THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD, comes THE INNOCENTS, a dark thriller about a group of children who reveal their...

www.horrorsociety.com

Comments / 0

Related
Winston-Salem Journal

"Cyrano" - official movie trailer

Experience the greatest love story ever told. Watch the official trailer for #CyranoMovie now, from director Joe Wright and starring Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. – in theaters Feb. 25. The soundtrack is available to order via Decca Records here: https://Cyrano.lnk.to/OrderNowSo. Directed By: Joe Wright. Cast:...
MOVIES
Urban Milwaukee

The Academy Awards’ Hateful Eight

Despite their lame explanation that there is no such thing as a lesser Oscar, the planners for the March 27 national TV ceremony made a value judgment between eyeballs and awards – and their idea of eyeballs won. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, in a letter...
MOVIES
Polygon

The Innocents trailer brings a dark edge to kids with superpowers

A new horror movie takes the fun of summer vacation and makes it eeeeevil. In The Innocents, four children discover they have superpowers over the summer holidays. At first it’s all innocent (ha) fun and games, but one of the kid’s powers begins to take a dark turn — he can make others do what he wants and that starts to spiral out of control.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘7 Days’, Roshan Sethi’s Spirit Award-Nominated Rom-Com, Gets Release Date And Trailer

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: 7 Days, the romantic comedy from The Resident co-creator Roshan Sethi that stars Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni, now has a release date and a trailer. Cinedigm, which acquired the pic in November after its premiere at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, will release it wide in theaters March 25. The news comes as the rom-com is up for an Independent Spirit Award this weekend for Best First Feature. Soni (Deadpool) and Viswanathan (Bad Education, Blockers) star in the film, which was co-written by Sethi and Soni, partners in real life. The plot revolves...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Award#Official Trailer#The Innocents#Select Theaters
The Points Guy

Where to watch this year’s top Academy Award nominations on your next flight

Somehow, it is already March 2022, meaning Oscars season is officially upon us. Cue the last-minute scramble to Google this year’s nominees, binge a few of the buzzier films and wonder to yourself if Olivia Colman has been stranded inside AAA (Academy Award International Airport) for the last four years. (If so, we have some airline miles you can borrow, Ms. Colman!)
MOVIES
Primetimer

WeCrashed gets an official trailer

Watch Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway as, respectively, disgraced WeWork co-founder and former CEO Adam Neumann and his wife/colleague Rebekah Neumann in the Apple TV+ limited series, premiering March 18.
TV SERIES
Elle

SAG Awards 2022: Everything You Need To Know, From Presenters To Nominations

It's happening. The annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAGs), which recognise and celebrate the best talent in film and television, kicks off on Sunday, February 27. The event, which will, for the first time, be available to watch the following day on HBO Max, will see Oscar-winning actor Kate Winslet present the 57th SAG Life Achievement Award to Dame Helen Mirren. The showstopping action from the night will also be live-streamed on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Youtube.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Independent

‘I am devastated and furious’: 12 actors controversially recast in films, from Johnny Depp to Rachel Weisz

Nothing riles up actors or their fans quicker than a controversial bit of recasting. Venture into any Fantastic Beasts hashtag – or the YouTube comments section for its latest trailer – and you’ll be inundated by Johnny Depp fans condemning his exit from the franchise.Often it becomes a poisoned chalice for the film itself, fans quick to express their anger at the idea of a Mummy movie without Rachel Weisz, or a Nightmare on Elm Street revival without the original Freddy Krueger.Many times it’s the actors themselves who go public with their upset, from Terrence Howard’s frustrations with Marvel to...
MOVIES
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
Glamour

Kristen Stewart Accepts Prestigious Award in Completely See-Through Chanel Dress

Kristen Stewart and Chanel have done it again. On March 4, the Spencer star attended the 37 Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where she was awarded the American Riviera Award for her achievements and contributions to the film industry. Presenting the trophy—which has previously been awarded to the likes of Martin Scorsese, Renée Zellweger, and more—was Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Talks Always Being Told Movies With Black Stars Won't Do Well Worldwide As New Madea Movie Hits Milestone

Tyler Perry’s beloved character Madea is back and the statistics are in: a lot of people watched her return. A Madea Homecoming debuted on Netflix last week and quickly became the No. 1 movie on the streamer, not only in the United States but in numerous countries around the world. As Perry celebrates the milestone, he’s reflecting on how the success of the movie opposes the messages the industry initially told him about the viability of his films.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

How Did Do The Right Thing Not Get Nominated For Best Picture At The 1990 Academy Awards?

I've already wondered how an artsy, modern film like The Lighthouse didn't get nominated for Best Picture. I've also wondered how a superhero film (which are all the rage these days), like Spider-Man: No Way Home didn't get nominated for Best Picture. But now, I thought I would kick it old school and wonder how the classic Spike Lee Joint, Do The Right Thing, didn't get nominated for Best Picture back in 1990.
MOVIES
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Underrated Chadwick Boseman Movie is Climbing the Netflix Top 10

One surprising Chadwick Boseman movie is topping the streaming charts this week. When a lot of fans think of the beloved actor, they probably picture Black Panther. But, this week viewers are tuning in for 21 Bridges. According to FlixPatrol's monitoring, the police drama sitting in the Top 10 on Netflix. This isn't too surprising as a familiar concept combined with a fan favorite actor is usually a recipe for success. While the original movie might not have done Avengers: Endgame level box office, it's become clear that fans watching at home love a nice compact movie like this. Over the course of the pandemic, there have been tons of cases of smaller films like this surging up the Top 10 multiple times over the course of a year. Still, it must come as a bit of a shock to log into Netflix and see Boseman in his detective costume rather than Vibranium armor.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Julia Garner's wedding outfit was so unique - see the photos

Julia Garner has donned some fabulous outfits to play Anna Sorokin in the Netflix show, Inventing Anna, but she knows exactly how to make a style statement of her own too. The Ozark actress and musician, Mark Foster, tied the knot in 2019 and the photos are stunning. Julia threw...
CELEBRITIES
GAMINGbible

Batman: Keanu Reeves Cast As The Dark Knight In New DC Movie

It's official, Keanu Reeves is the latest actor to take on the role of Batman. The beloved Canadian star will be playing the Dark Knight in an upcoming DC movie alongside a stellar cast that includes John Krasinski and Nicolas Cage. This fan-pleasing news comes just days after the worldwide...
MOVIES
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL’s Rebecca Budig and Jophielle Love Reunite!

Some fans of GENERAL HOSPITAL are still waiting for Hayden to return to Port Charles and reunite with her daughter, Violet, but they can take heart that the actresses Rebecca Budig and Jophielle Love are still very much in touch with each other! “Had a sweet little visitor today,” Budig declared on Instagram, sharing a cute photo of them together with little Love holding a pink guitar.
MUSIC
Deadline

Laurel Goodwin Dies: Elvis Presley Co-Star, Last Surviving Cast Member Of ‘Star Trek’ Pilot, Was 79

Click here to read the full article. Laurel Goodwin, an actor who made her movie debut at age 19 opposite Elvis Presley in the 1962 feature Girls! Girls! Girls! and four years later played a crew member in the original, failed Star Trek pilot starring Jeffery Hunter, died February 25. She was 79. Her death was announced by her sister Maureen Scott. A cause was not disclosed. Born in Wichita, Kansas, and relocating to California with her family during World War II, Goodwin studied drama at San Francisco State University and was soon signed to a contract with Paramount Pictures. She debuted...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy