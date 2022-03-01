These Are the 3 Silicon Valley Lawyers the Federal Circuit Chastised Last Week for Violating COVID Protocols

This article provides a discussion of ‘Calderon v. Sixt Rent a Car,’ which calls into question the validity of broad arbitration provisions. The Supreme Court has read the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA) broadly to establish a strong public policy in favor of arbitration, to create a strong presumption in favor of arbitration where there are any doubts or ambiguities in an arbitration agreement, and to preempt state-law limitations on arbitration for contracts involving interstate commerce. But a recent U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit case, Calderon v. Sixt Rent a Car, 5 F.4th 1204 (11th Cir. 2021), held that the FAA only validates arbitration agreements that arise out of the contract of which they are a part.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO