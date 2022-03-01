ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

These Are the 3 Silicon Valley Lawyers the Federal Circuit Chastised Last Week for Violating COVID Protocols

By Scott Graham
Law.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe patent bar was abuzz last Friday after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued a precedential opinion criticizing unnamed lawyers for violating...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

6th Circuit Adds to Growing Body of Federal Appellate Rulings Siding With Insurers in COVID-19 Business Interruption Suits

The plaintiffs were Michigan-based businesses who all retained similar property insurance policies early in the COVID-19 pandemic with the Cincinnati Insurance Co. Cincinnati Insurance denied each of plaintiffs’ claims because it contended that there was no physical loss or damage to plaintiffs’ properties. When considering the definition of...
MICHIGAN STATE
Law.com

Eleventh Circuit Limits Reach of Federal Arbitration Act

This article provides a discussion of ‘Calderon v. Sixt Rent a Car,’ which calls into question the validity of broad arbitration provisions. The Supreme Court has read the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA) broadly to establish a strong public policy in favor of arbitration, to create a strong presumption in favor of arbitration where there are any doubts or ambiguities in an arbitration agreement, and to preempt state-law limitations on arbitration for contracts involving interstate commerce. But a recent U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit case, Calderon v. Sixt Rent a Car, 5 F.4th 1204 (11th Cir. 2021), held that the FAA only validates arbitration agreements that arise out of the contract of which they are a part.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Silicon Valley#In Re#The U S Court Of Appeals#The Federal Circuit#Covid
MSNBC

Racist AZ senator reads unhinged speech before being censured

A bipartisan group of Arizona state senators voted to censure GOP state Sen. Wendy Rogers on Tuesday after she called for public hangings while addressing a white nationalist conference last week. Earlier Tuesday, she vowed to “personally destroy” any Republican “communists” who voted to censure her.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Reason.com

Several Justices Seem Dismayed at the Idea That Doctors Can Be Accidentally Guilty of Drug Trafficking

Under 21 USC 841, it is a felony for "any person" to "knowingly or intentionally" distribute or dispense a controlled substance "except as authorized by this subchapter." Yesterday the Supreme Court considered how that language from the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) applies to physicians accused of prescribing opioid pain medication "outside the usual course of professional medical practice." That issue is important for patients as well as doctors, because the threat of criminal prosecution for deviating from what the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) considers medically appropriate has a chilling effect on pain treatment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Law Firms With Russian Presence Face Both Financial Costs and Reputational Risk

U.S. law firms have significantly reined in their ambitions in Russia over the last decade, but the fallout from the current Russian invasion of Ukraine is likely to test the resolve of those remaining players like nothing before. A number of U.S. firms have already exited Moscow since Russia’s 2014...
LAW
thebrag.com

6ix9ine suffers another huge legal loss in latest judge ruling

6ix9ine has been dealt another huge legal loss in a judge’s latest ruling. As per court documents obtained by Complex, a Manhattan judge has denied the controversial rapper’s request to either terminate or prematurely end his five-year term of supervised release. According to his legal representatives, 6ix9ine was...
CELEBRITIES
Law.com

Thousands of Confidential Attorney Records Posted Online, State Bar Says

A judicial records website accessed and published more than 250,000 confidential attorney discipline records, the California State Bar announced Saturday. The website judyrecords.com, a free database that aggregates links to millions of records from courts around the country, also posted 60,000 public California State Bar Court records, the bar said.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy