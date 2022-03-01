ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ship carrying thousands of luxury cars sinks in the Atlantic after burning for weeks

By Jonathan Franklin
North Country Public Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA large cargo ship that was carrying luxury cars from Germany to the U.S. sank Tuesday in the mid-Atlantic — nearly two weeks after a fire broke out on board, according to Portuguese navy officials. Officials confirmed that the ship, Felicity Ace, lost stability and sank about 250...

