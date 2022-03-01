ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Superior State University to host Angeline Boulley

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Superior State University is honored to welcome Angeline Boulley to campus on March 2, 2022, at 7 PM. Angeline Boulley published her first novel in March 2021 to critical acclaim, immediately securing the No. 1 spot on The New York Times Best Seller List. Since then, Firekeeper’s Daughter has become...

