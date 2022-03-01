Lake Superior State University to host Angeline Boulley

Receive $50 off an eligible $100 purchase at the Outside Shop, where you'll find gear for all your adventures outdoors. Sign up for Outside+ today. If it’s tranquility you want, you’ll find it at Isle Royale National Park. Set in Michigan’s northernmost reaches and surrounded by the world’s largest freshwater lake, it’s possible to hike all day along the island’s more remote trails and never see another human. Rain and snow off Lake Superior produce a landscape of cool, fragrant evergreen forests, mirror-smooth inland lakes and lush inlets, Nirvana for the island’s famous moose population. Commercial anglers, copper miners and lumberjacks have all taken turns trying to exploit Isle Royale’s rich natural resources, but they all gave up when they discovered this isolated outpost to be more work than their effort was worth. All the better for backpackers, hikers, and paddlers, who spend their days relishing the feeling that they have this piece of wilderness all to themselves.

TRAVEL ・ 10 DAYS AGO