Peoria, IL

Midwest Bioprocessing Center, LLC Earns USDA Certified Biobased Product Label for its iActive™ FeruliShield™ Feruloyl Glycerides

Peoria, IL. (March 1, 2022) — Midwest Bioprocessing Center, LLC announced today that it has earned the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Certified Biobased Product label for two of its iActive Personal Care ingredients. The products, iActive FeruliShield™ Feruloyl Soy Glycerides (FSG-33), and Feruloyl Coconut Glycerides, (FCG-33) and are now able...

FingerLakes1.com

USDA

INSIDE THE FLX: USDA Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small discusses opportunities in New York (podcast) What’s new in rural development? On this episode of the podcast USDA Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small and USDA State Director for Rural Development in New York Brian Murray were in-studio discussing that question- and so many more with ...
biospace.com

Protein Expression Technology Market is projected to reach US$ 3.97 Billion by 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, The global Protein Expression Technology Market is projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, due to the growing demand for proteomics for the identification of several proteins that help in drug discovery, diseases diagnosis, and development of target-specific drugs. The global protein expression technology...
CANCER
biospace.com

Publication of definitive Interim Result for Vifor Pharma tender offer: CSL Behring AG declares offer successful

MELBOURNE, Australia & ST. GALLEN, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Regulatory News:. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005938/en/. AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR. CSL Behring AG, Berne, Switzerland, a wholly-owned subsidiary of global biotechnology leader CSL Limited (ASX: CSL; USOTC: CSLLY), today announced the definitive...
INDUSTRY
Mashed

The 'Product Of USA' Label On Meat May Be A Lie

Raise your hand if you want old meat from possibly five weeks ago that has traveled across country borders and sometimes even over the ocean, then plopped into plastic on your local grocery store shelf. No one? Yeah, that makes sense. With meat like beef, freshness is of the utmost importance, especially because food-borne illnesses harbored on spoiled beef can cause food poisoning (via Healthline). Whether you're making mistakes with ground beef or not, you likely rely on product labels to tell you exactly what you're buying. We tend to trust what is written on the packaging to be truthful, but that might not always be the case with beef.
AGRICULTURE
City
Industry
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
biospace.com

Veterinary Intravenous Solutions Market: High emphasis on animal wellness and health by veterinarians to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: The global veterinary intravenous solutions market is projected to grow significantly owing to the increasing demand for vaccines, medicines, and related services and product to treat livestock. The rising spending on veterinary intravenous solutions to maintain animal’s health will further benefit the market. The increasing incidence of diseases affecting animals threatens health and wellness of livestock, thus, treatment and prevention of these diseases are necessary. This is a key factor fuelling the demand for veterinary therapeutics. In addition, increase pet ownership, availability of various medical treatments, and longer life prospect for companion animals are considered as crucial drivers for the veterinary intravenous solutions market in coming years.
INDUSTRY
WIBW

Kansas Senator urges USDA to fill ravaged Ukrainian markets with American products

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has called on the USDA to use American products to fill baren Ukrainian and European markets as a result of Russia’s invasion. U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says on Friday, March 4, he urged U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to prioritize the use of American agricultural export help and international food aid programs to supply markets left baren as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
KANSAS STATE
#U S Economy#Cleaning Products#Iactive#Ferulishield#Llc#The Biopreferred Program#Personal Care
biospace.com

Parenteral Packaging Market: North America to Capture Major Share of Global Market

Albany NY, United States: Packaging is one of the most important component of the product. Packaging in pharmaceuticals is crucial and important to drug stability. Packaging of pharmaceuticals ensures the protection of the product from various factors such as moisture, sunlight, and other environmental factors. This in turn inhibits microbial growth and consequently extends the shelf life of the drug. Parental drugs are administered in the body other than oral or rectal. Common parental drug administration sites are intravenous, intramuscular, or subcutaneous. Parental drug which is directly administered in the body should be sterile and particle free, so packaging plays important role in the parental drugs. Parental packaging is one of the important component of good manufacturing practices (cGMPs) in the manufacturing, so professional team and skilled labors are required for good aseptic practices (GAPs) in dispensing parental products to patients for administration.
INDUSTRY
Tree Hugger

Are Your Beauty Products Fair Trade-Certified? Look for These 3 Certifications

Fair trade certifications are often associated with food and textile goods, but the beauty industry also relies on ingredients sourced around the world that can be obtained following fair trade principles. There are three main organizations that provide fair trade certifications applicable to cosmetic and beauty ingredients: Fair Trade USA,...
SKIN CARE
biospace.com

Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market: Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period

Albany NY, United States: Hospitals are the perfect place of treating severe disease and form the best place as compared to the alternative medical care facilities. Hospitals extensively use medical and technological innovations to deliver effective medical treatments, while reducing the patient’s in hospital time spending. However, patients can face inadequacies and delays at hospitals. Patients spend days and sometimes months in critical care and recovery rooms awaiting beds. Surgeries and procedures are often rescheduled and cancelled. Inpatients are placed in inappropriate beds and relocated multiple times. The number of nurses and other hospital staff are lesser than required; therefore, they are burdened with more work.
MARKETS
Economy
USDA
Agriculture
Industry
The Tribune

Greeley real estate agent earns Certified Senior Housing Professional designation

A local realty group is offering new services following the founder and managing broker’s designation as a Certified Senior Housing Professional through the Senior Real Estate Institute. Cathy Goza of the Goza Realty Group in Greeley received the prestigious designation after completing the required 40 hours of classroom work,...
GREELEY, CO
biospace.com

Laparoscopic Insufflators Market: The hospitals segment is projected to account for a significant market share

Laparoscopic insufflator is a surgical device used during a laparoscopic surgery to insufflate gases into the peritoneal cavity to produce pneumoperitoneum. During the laparoscopic surgery, the abdomen is usually insufflated with carbon dioxide gas to elevate the abdominal walls from the vital organs in the abdominal cavity to create working and viewing space. Other gases such as air, oxygen, nitrous oxide (N2O), helium, argon, and mixture of these gases are also used to create the pneumoperitoneum. The choice of the gas depends on several factors such as type of anesthesia, toxicity, non-combustibility, safety, compatibility, and ease of use. Currently, carbon dioxide is the most frequently used gas as it is non-flammable, colorless, non-explosive, and is available at lower cost than other gases. The CO2 gas is usually insufflated into the abdominal cavity at the rate of 4-6 liter/minute at 10-20 mm Hg pressure. The laparoscopic insufflators are characterized by the gas insufflation flow rate, smoke evacuation features, gas heating, and safety features such as visual and sound alarms. These insufflators facilitate the increased operating space and clarity of vision during laparoscopic surgeries.
MARKETS
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms most mRNA COVID-19 vaccine side effects are mild and temporary

A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (Tdm) Market: Rising Demand for Hospital and Medical Care Institutions is anticipated to bolster the Market

Albany NY, United States: The pandemic situation caused by the outbreak of novel coronavirus is expected to increase the demand for products and services in the global therapeutic drug monitoring market in coming years. Various life sciences and pharmaceutical researchers are seen increasingly focusing on finding a suitable and effective treatment for the COVID-19 virus. These drug discovery processes require undertaking extensive testing efforts for examining the potency and efficiency of the developed drugs.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Home Care Medical Devices Market: Medical scooters is a rapidly growing segment of the global market

Home care medical devices are intentional for use in any location outside a professional health care facility. A user could be a caregiver, patient, or family member who directly uses a home care medical device or offers assistance in using it. A skilled health care professional is a licensed health care professional with expert skills and proficiency in the use of the home care medical devices such that they can aid or train caregivers and recipients to use and maintain the device. The home care medical devices market consists of scooters, wheelchairs, oxygen treatment equipment, lifts, accessibility beds, and toilets. These have until lately been sold primarily through distributers. Medical devices are essential as patients shift to home care services for long-term care or recovery. As a result, multifaceted medical devices are used more often in homes, many times under inappropriate conditions. This in turn has adverse effects on the safety of patients as well as effective operation of such home care medical devices, particularly those with particular necessities for correct operation or maintenance.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Dysplasia Epiphysealis Hemimelica Treatment Market: North America Dominates the Global Market

Dysplasia epiphysealis hemimelica (DEH), commonly known as Trevor disease, is a rare non-hereditary epiphyseal disorder, which is characterized by localized overgrowth of osteochondral affecting one or more ossification centers or epiphyses. DEH is an asymmetrical and abnormal development of fibrocartilage, including endochondral ossification to cease dysplasia epiphysealis hemimelica once the...
MARKETS

