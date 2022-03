Star Trek: Picard introduced an exciting new relationship to the prime universe in Season 1, as Michelle Hurd’s Raffi entered a romantic relationship with Jeri Ryan’s Seven of Nine. Fans didn’t get to see a ton of the couple together, but with Season 2 on the way and the release of the new audiobook Star Trek: Picard: No Man’s Land centered around the two characters, there’s a reason for fans to be excited. Hurd is excited to see the two’s relationship play out in the universe and recently revealed what she loved about Raffi and Seven of Nine.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO