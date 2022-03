HTC's smartphone glory days are long gone. The company used to be up among the top players in the game, but started to see a steady drop around 2017, with the launch of its U lineup. We haven't had a proper flagship from HTC since the release of the HTC U12+ in 2018, and it's mostly regarded as a dead brand these days, even as we sporadically get some mid-range or budget phones like last year's HTC Desire 21 Pro. But now it sounds like there's a chance we might just see a return of the Taiwanese giant to the flagship smartphone space, all thanks to... the metaverse?

CELL PHONES ・ 23 HOURS AGO