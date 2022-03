ROCKFORD — Galapagos Rockford Charter School has always made a healthy diet a priority for its students, and now it wants to do the same for its neighbors. Thanks to a new partnership with the Northern Illinois Food Bank, the school will provide nutritious food to school families and the community from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month.

