College Sports

NKU Sports Talk Radio Show: Episode 8

By Northerner Staff
Northerner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Episode 8 of the NKU Sports Talk Radio Show, Brendan, Justis and Noah...

www.thenortherner.com

thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
Boston Globe

Watch: Memphis’ Ja Morant delivers an eye-popping dunk in the first half of Thursday’s game against the Celtics

Ja Morant electrified the TD Garden crowd late in the first half of Thursday’s Grizzlies-Celtics game with a thunderous alley-oop dunk. On a fast break late in the second quarter and Boston holding a 45-40 lead, Morant and Kyle Anderson combined on a steal against Marcus Smart. Anderson then floated one toward the rim for Morant, and the young star threw it down with his left hand, drawing an appreciative roar from the Boston crowd, as well as Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck.
Ja Morant
SPORTbible

DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Westbrook has honest comment about his play

Russell Westbrook had yet another terrible shooting night as the Los Angeles Lakers were defeated by the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, and the star point guard did not hide from his struggles after the game. Westbrook shot just 5-for-17 from the field and missed all four of his three-point...
Williamson Source

Ja Morant has Career Night as Memphis Stays in First Place

Ja Morant scores a franchise record 52 points with a highlight-worthy dunk in a win over the Spurs (24-38) Monday night. The 22-year-old guard has led Memphis to 1st place in the Southwest Division and 3rd place in the entire Western Conference. They are creeping up on the Suns (49-12) and Warriors (43-18) who have led the league the entire season. The Grizzlies are playing their best basketball at the moment and show that they can compete with any team in the NBA.
MassLive.com

Jayson Tatum outduels Ja Morant as Boston Celtics beat Memphis Grizzlies 120-107

BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum scored 37 points to lead six different Celtics in double figures, helping Boston beat Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies 120-107 at TD Garden. Al Horford (21 points, 15 rebounds), Rob Williams (10 points, 12 rebounds) and Marcus Smart (18 points, 12 assists) all chipped in with double-doubles for the undermanned Celtics who were playing without Jaylen Brown (ankle) in the victory. The team also lost fill-in starter Aaron Nesmith to a sprained ankle early in the first quarter but that did not slow down Boston from taking care of business against one of hottest teams in the NBA.
Citizen Tribune

Citizen Tribune Sports Podcast: Episode 29

On this episode, Rob and Dylan close out the Lakeway Area basketball season by recapping the Region Basketball Tournaments and some wild finishes and upsets. Stay till the end for the Lakeway Area Big Three of the Week and VolTalk with Rob.
Memphis Grizzlies
Larry Brown Sports

NBA Hall of Famer has ultimate gesture for Ja Morant

Ja Morant may only be 22 years old, but he already appears to be reserving his spot at the legends table. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Allen Iverson had the ultimate gesture for the Memphis Grizzlies star Morant in a tweet on Tuesday. Iverson hung Morant’s jersey on the MVP trophy that he himself won back in 2001.
AOL Corp

Ja Morant's buzzer-beater becomes NBA's most-watched Instagram video ever

It seems safe to say Ja Morant is having a moment. The Memphis Grizzlies point guard is having a breakout season in his third year in the NBA. He's picking up steam in the MVP race, not to mention an endorsement from Allen Iverson. And he's lighting the NBA's social media channels on fire with highlight after highlight.
The Spun

Charles Barkley Wants TNT To Stop Showing 1 NBA Team

With about 20 games left in the 2021-22 NBA season there are a number of teams that are simply not worth watching anymore. But for TNT’s Charles Barkley, one team that is still in the playoff hunt has left him wanting to change the channel. During last night’s edition...
The Associated Press

Tatum nets 37, leads Celtics past Morant, Grizzlies 120-107

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 21 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Boston Celtics past the Memphis Grizzlies 120-107 on Thursday night. Al Horford had 21 points and 15 rebounds and Robert Williams finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Celtics, who shot 51.7% and won for the ninth time in 11 games. Marcus Smart finished with 18 points and 12 assists, Derrick White scored 12 and Grant Williams 11.
