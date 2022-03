Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, and Carly Pearce were among the big winners at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday. The ceremony, which streamed live from Las Vegas on Prime Video, saw Wallen take home the trophy for Album of the Year for his second studio album, Dangerous: The Double Album. The young country star, who was the subject of controversy last year after a video surfaced of him using the N-word, thanked “those who showed me grace along the way.”

