Daly City, CA

State of the City 2022 - Address by the Mayor - March 28

 3 days ago

State of the City 2022

Join us for the annual State of the City event! Mayor Rod Daus-Magbual will reflect on the last year and share details of upcoming programs and projects that will shape the future in Daly City.

When: Monday, March 28, 2021 at 6:00PM - save the date!

Where: virtual meeting via Zoom (details forthcoming)

How to Watch: Join the Zoom meeting or watch the livestream on Daly City's YouTube Channel, Facebook page or the City's public access cable channel. This webpage will also host a livestream of the event.

