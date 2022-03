The opening weekend box office for The Batman proved to be a highly successful one, with the DC film totaling $248.5 million worldwide. Zoe Kravitz has received praise for her portrayal of Catwoman, though she recently admitted how she was turned down for an audition in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises after being told the movie wasn't going "urban." While many may assume the role would have been for Catwoman, who was played by Anne Hathaway, Kravitz clarified in an Instagram Story it would have been a small role, and not for Catwoman. However, that doesn't exclude the fact Kravitz was passed over for a movie role because of her skin color.

MOVIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO