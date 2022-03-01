Sorry, But Bear Wrestling is Still Illegal in Missouri

A huge Radio Flyer wagon driving around isn't something you'd expect to see in the Evansville area, but once you do, you'll be telling all of your friends about it. Over the weekend, I was at a store on North Green River Road in Evansville. I looked out the window and I saw something that really caught my attention. It was a car that was modified to look just like one of those Radio Flyer wagons that we all grew up riding around in. I know that I wasn't the only person who spotted it on the roads, and I know that I wasn't the only person who went around talking about it to all of their friends. I couldn't stop thinking about it, so on Monday afternoon I took to the radio to attempt to find the owners of this awesome car, and ten minutes later, it worked. The magic of radio!

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO