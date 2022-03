Broadband connectivity services provider, GOGO intends to offer efficient connectivity to passengers in the aviation market. Gogo, Inc. (GOGO) once again delivered good guidance for the year 2022, so I would expect an increase in the FCF expectations given by investment analysts. Management again mentioned the years 2021 and 2022 as inflection points in terms of free cash flow. Keep in mind that GOGO intends to install its 5G network in 2022, so investors will likely have high expectations. I also identified several risks, but at the current market price, I believe that the stock continues to be a buy.

ECONOMY ・ 4 HOURS AGO