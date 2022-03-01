ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Was That ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Reference Actually A Clue To The Future Of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’?

trekmovie.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery (“The Galactic Barrier”) had an oblique reference to the classic sitcom Gilligan’s Island. This may have just been a bit of fun, but other clues in the episode point to how this could have been a clue about where the show is...

trekmovie.com

The US Sun

Star Trek 4: Who is in the cast?

THE fourth Star Trek film will be shooting by the end of the year, Director J.J Abrams has announced. The news came on February 16, 2022, during the Paramount Investors Day presentation. When will Star Trek 4 Premiere?. While director JJ Abrams has said the film will be shooting by...
CinemaBlend

Apparently Chris Pine And His Star Trek Co-Stars Didn't Know A New Movie Was Coming

The TV corner of the Star Trek franchise has been chugging alongside nicely over the last several years, but the last time we embarked where no one has gone before on the cinematic side of things was in 2016’s Star Trek Beyond. Well, last week brought the revelation that Chris Pine and the other main stars of the Star Trek reboot film series are in talks to reprise their roles for Star Trek 4. If this news was surprising to you, guess what? It was a shock to the actors too.
geekspin

Is Star Trek: Discovery being cancelled?

Star Trek: Discovery may be ending soon. The sci-fi series, which is currently airing the second half of its season 4 on Paramount+, has been renewed for season 5 last month. Though the ViacomCBS-owned streaming service didn’t mention that season 5 will be the show’s last, a number of Trekkies think that the recently announced batch of episodes will serve as the final installment of the Sonequa Martin-Green-led series.
Observer

‘Star Trek: Picard’ S2E1 Recap: Exploring A Tear In Space-Time and Jean-Luc’s Psyche

In 2020, Sir Patrick Stewart returned to the role that made him a household name in the new series Star Trek: Picard. In its first season, retired Admiral Jean-Luc Picard finds a new purpose and a new crew, facing down his regret over his personal and professional failings and defending the principles of the United Federation of Planets. While a bit lacking in focus and thematic cohesion, the show boldly experimented with Star Trek as a form, separating its characters from the comfortable trappings and routines of Starfleet and delving deeper into the emotional life of its beloved lead character. The Season Two premiere, “The Star Gazer,” reinvents Star Trek: Picard as a less ponderous and more propulsive series, providing a clean jumping on point for new viewers that picks up the pace of the action and doubles down on its investigation into Jean-Luc Picard’s psyche.
David Cronenberg
Alex Kurtzman
Cinema Blend

Star Trek: Discovery’s Showrunner On Species 10-C, And When Fans Can Expect More Answers

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 episode “Rubicon,” read at your own risk!. Star Trek: Discovery is in the midst of Season 4, and is engaging audiences with one of the biggest mysteries the show tackled to date. The Dark Matter Anomaly, which had the power to annihilate planets, turned out to be the work of mining equipment from a powerful species nicknamed Species 10-C, which the Federation has no experience with. The latest episode saw Ruon Tarka attempt to destroy the DMA (after Booker assured a desperate Michael Burnham they wouldn’t use the weapon), and while Tarka was successful, a replacement appeared in its place not long after.
epicstream.com

Star Trek 4: Chris Hemsworth Possibly Not Returning as Captain Kirk's Father

Star Trek 4 might not be about the emotional Time Travel storyline involving James and George Kirk!. There is little doubt that Trekkies are delighted now that it has been confirmed that Paramount Pictures is moving forward with Star Trek 4. After all, the highly anticipated sequel will bring back the Kelvin Timeline cast including Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana, John Cho, and more. However, it also looks like one important character will not be returning in the film. Chris Hemsworth might not reprise his role as Captain Kirk's father after all!
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
Cinema Blend

Patrick Stewart Admits Even He Was Confused About That Doctor Strange 2 Trailer

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly growing, and Phase Four has been pushing the envelope of the franchise’s narrative possibilities. The next of the upcoming Marvel movies is Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , which looks like it’s going to be absolutely wild. The trailer teases just how much insanity will occur throughout its runtime, and the great Patrick Stewart has admitted that even he was confused about Doctor Strange 2’s trailer.
Popculture

'Star Trek 4' With Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana and Zachary Quinto Announced at Paramount

Star Trek 4 has been announced at Paramount, with cast members Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana and Zachary Quinto all coming back for the big project. The big news was revealed at the company's Investors Day Presentation on Tuesday. In addition to the returning cast members, director J.J. Abrams is attached as well. Abrams directed the first two films in the series: Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness (2013). The third film, Star Trek Beyond (2016), was directed by Justin Lin.
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
Cinema Blend

The Dark Tower Movie Was More Disappointing Than Avatar: The Last Airbender's Movie, And Nobody Will Convince Me Otherwise

Being a mega fan of a property sucks. Yes, there’s the whole toxic fandom aspect of loving a franchise, as that’s a thing. But no, the aspect of fandom that I’m about to talk about might seem like a blessing at first, when in actuality, it’s a curse. And the aspect I’m talking about is the inevitable movie adaptation. Yes, you know where I’m heading with this. At best, you end up getting modern classics like the Harry Potter movies, but at worst, you end up getting dreck like Avatar: The Last Airbender, or the Stephen King-adapted, The Dark Tower Movie.
CinemaBlend

Kevin Feige Took A Shot At Benedict Cumberbatch's Star Trek Role During The Doctor Strange Actor's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

In the last decade or so, Benedict Cumberbatch has done spectacular work proving himself as one of the movie industry's most excellent and stalwart performers – and today he was honored in a significant way for all of his achievements. Friends and colleagues were gathered in Los Angeles to commemorate the British star's name being added to one of the town's lasting landmarks: the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.
Cinema Blend

What Star Trek: Picard’s Michelle Hurd Loves About Raffi And Seven Of Nine’s Storyline In Season 2

Star Trek: Picard introduced an exciting new relationship to the prime universe in Season 1, as Michelle Hurd’s Raffi entered a romantic relationship with Jeri Ryan’s Seven of Nine. Fans didn’t get to see a ton of the couple together, but with Season 2 on the way and the release of the new audiobook Star Trek: Picard: No Man’s Land centered around the two characters, there’s a reason for fans to be excited. Hurd is excited to see the two’s relationship play out in the universe and recently revealed what she loved about Raffi and Seven of Nine.
CinemaBlend

Wait, Could Star Trek: Picard Actually Go Beyond Season 3? Executive Producer Akiva Goldsman Shares Thoughts

Star Trek: Picard is a show that once seemed like it would never happen. The fact that Patrick Stewart returned to portray Jean-Luc Picard is a blessing, but folks have known for a while that the show (which is packed with plenty of returning characters from The Next Generation) didn't bring him back forever. That seemed solidified when Patrick Stewart confirmed a Season 3 ending earlier this year, though executive producer Akiva Goldsman has offered some comments that could keep fans' hopes for more seasons alive.
epicstream.com

Star Trek 4: Kelvin Timeline Cast Members Are Returning

We know for some time now that Paramount Pictures and Bad Robot Productions have been working on a fourth Star Trek film with WandaVision director Matt Shakman on-board to direct. However, it was unclear then if the film will feature the Kelvin Timeline crew or a brand new one as one of the cast members expressed their uncertainty on being part of the film. Now, it looks like the Kelvin Timeline crew are now officially on-course to make their return.
Stamford Advocate

Paramount Plus Orders More ‘1883’ Episodes, New ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series ‘1932’

“Yellowstone” prequel “1883” has been renewed for additional episodes at Paramount Plus, and the ViacomCBS-owned streaming service has ordered another Taylor Sheridan-created origin-story show following the Dutton Family called “1932.” Yes, you guessed it — the show will follow a new generation of Duttons “during the time of western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression.”
