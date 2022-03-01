Was That ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Reference Actually A Clue To The Future Of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’?

In 2020, Sir Patrick Stewart returned to the role that made him a household name in the new series Star Trek: Picard. In its first season, retired Admiral Jean-Luc Picard finds a new purpose and a new crew, facing down his regret over his personal and professional failings and defending the principles of the United Federation of Planets. While a bit lacking in focus and thematic cohesion, the show boldly experimented with Star Trek as a form, separating its characters from the comfortable trappings and routines of Starfleet and delving deeper into the emotional life of its beloved lead character. The Season Two premiere, “The Star Gazer,” reinvents Star Trek: Picard as a less ponderous and more propulsive series, providing a clean jumping on point for new viewers that picks up the pace of the action and doubles down on its investigation into Jean-Luc Picard’s psyche.
