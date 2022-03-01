ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Amazon.com Inc. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BewFO_0eSuDlOJ00

COMPANY CLOSE UPDATES https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21zuGi_0eSuDlOJ00

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) slipped 1.58% to $3,022.84 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.55% to 4,306.26 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.76% to 33,294.95. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Amazon.com Inc. closed $750.24 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Tuesday, as eBay Inc. (EBAY) fell 0.44% to $54.35, Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) fell 0.74% to $2,681.23, and Walmart Inc. (WMT) rose 0.61% to $135.99. Trading volume (2.2 M) remained 1.6 million below its 50-day average volume of 3.8 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Com Inc#Stock#The Stock Market#Amzn#Ebay Inc#Alphabet Inc#Cl A#Walmart Inc#Wmt#Automated Insights#Factset
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) advanced 6.14% to $390.03 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.50% to 4,288.70 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.28% to 33,223.83. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Netflix Inc. closed $310.96 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) shed 1.71% to $2,551.76 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.84% to 4,225.50 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.38% to 33,131.76. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $479.17 short of its 52-week high ($3,030.93), which the company achieved on February 2nd.
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Upstart Holdings Inc. - Common Stock?

Upstart Holdings Inc. - Common stock's (NASDAQ:UPST) short percent of float has risen 22.8% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.88 million shares sold short, which is 11.15% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Coinbase Global Inc. - Class A Common Stock?

Coinbase Global Inc. - Class A Common Stock's (NASDAQ:COIN) short percent of float has risen 33.61% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.69 million shares sold short, which is 3.22% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) shares increased by 7.8% to $960.0 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.4 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today. Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock moved upwards by 7.18% to $0.44. At the close, Waitr Hldgs’s trading volume reached...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Following Tuesday's Plunge

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after recording sharp losses in the previous session amid escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions. US President Biden late Tuesday announced sanctions on some Russian banks and individuals. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW), The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) and eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY).
STOCKS
Benzinga

9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) stock declined by 14.7% to $4.1 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $42.1 million. QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) shares declined by 14.53% to $6.18. The company's market cap stands at $385.8 million. Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares declined by 9.44% to $3.55. The company's market cap stands...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) advanced 4.61% to $207.60 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 3.34% to 13,473.59 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.28% to 33,223.83. The stock's rise snapped a five-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $176.73 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow down 660 points on losses in American Express, Nike stocks

Dragged down by declines for shares of American Express and Nike, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is in a selloff Monday afternoon. Shares of American Express. are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow. DJIA,. -1.93%. was most recently trading 660 points lower (-2.0%). American Express's shares...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Philip Morris stock drops as Russia exposure triggers downgrade

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. took a hit Monday, after J.P. Morgan analyst Jared Dinges recommended investors stop buying, given risks from the cigarette seller’s exposure to Russia and Ukraine. The Marlboro-brand parent’s stock. PM,. -6.61%. slumped 6.0% in morning trading toward the lowest close of 2022....
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Five Below upgraded as inflation drives appeal of 'affordable luxury'

Five Below Inc. FIVE, -3.00% was upgraded to buy from neutral at UBS as ongoing inflation makes the discount retailer more appealing to consumers. UBS lowered its price target on Five Below to $200 from $215. "[W]e think Five Below's extreme value price points and affordable luxury items will have broad appeal in an environment of high inflation and other economic uncertainty," the note said. Analysts say Five Below can also control cost pressures through price management; lengthen store hours, which would drive up costs but be offset by more sales; and moderate its investments in distribution centers now that it has five. Five Below stock was up 2.2% in early Monday trading and and has tumbled 16.8% over the past year. The S&P 500 index.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

110K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy