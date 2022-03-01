ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slid 1.29% to $294.95 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.55% to 4,306.26 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.76% to 33,294.95. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $54.72 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Tuesday, as Apple Inc. (AAPL) fell 1.16% to $163.20, Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) fell 0.74% to $2,681.23, and SAP SE ADR (SAP) fell 2.96% to $109.25. Trading volume (30.6 M) remained 7.6 million below its 50-day average volume of 38.2 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

MarketWatch

