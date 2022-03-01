DKN-01 Triplet Shows Encouraging Early Efficacy/Safety in Frontline Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma

Integrative expression Quantitative Trait Loci (eQTL) analysis found that rs8180040 was significantly associated with Coiled-coil domain containing 12 (CCDC12) in colon adenocarcinoma (COAD) patients. Immunohistochemical staining and western blotting confirmed CCDC12 was highly expressed in COAD tissues, which was consistent with RNA-Seq data from the TCGA database. Knockdown of CCDC12 could significantly reduce proliferation, migration, invasion, and tumorigenicity of colon cancer cells, while exogenous overexpression of CCDC12 had the opposite effect. Four plex Isobaric Tags for Relative and Absolute Quantitation assays were performed to determine its function and potential regulatory mechanism and demonstrated that overexpression of CCDC12 would change proteins on the adherens junction pathway. Overexpressed Snail and knocked down CCDC12 subsequently in SW480 cells, and we found that overexpression of Snail did not significantly change CCDC12 levels in SW480 cells, while knockdown of CCDC12 reduced that of Snail. CCDC12 plays a significant role in tumorigenesis, development, and invasion of COAD and may affect the epithelial to mesenchymal transformation process of colon cancer cells by regulating the Snail pathway.

CANCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO