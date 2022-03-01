ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

DKN-01 Triplet Shows Encouraging Early Efficacy/Safety in Frontline Gastroesophageal Adenocarcinoma

By Jordyn Sava
targetedonc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFindings show DKN-01, tislelizumab, and capecitabine/oxaliplatin (CAPOX) combination to be well tolerated and have encouraging clinical activity as frontline treatment of patients with advanced gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma. The combination of DKN-01, tislelizumab, and capecitabine/oxaliplatin (CAPOX) was found to have encouraging clinical activity as frontline treatment of patients with advanced gastroesophageal...

www.targetedonc.com

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Here are six signs on your skin you had COVID-19

It’s no secret that omicron variant symptoms continue to show up across the country as the omicron variant continues to spread. But those symptoms are popping up in mysterious ways. What to know: The Jerusalem Post recently reported that there are a number of COVID-19 symptoms you might not...
SKIN CARE
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
Nature.com

CCDC12 promotes tumor development and invasion through the Snail pathway in colon adenocarcinoma

Integrative expression Quantitative Trait Loci (eQTL) analysis found that rs8180040 was significantly associated with Coiled-coil domain containing 12 (CCDC12) in colon adenocarcinoma (COAD) patients. Immunohistochemical staining and western blotting confirmed CCDC12 was highly expressed in COAD tissues, which was consistent with RNA-Seq data from the TCGA database. Knockdown of CCDC12 could significantly reduce proliferation, migration, invasion, and tumorigenicity of colon cancer cells, while exogenous overexpression of CCDC12 had the opposite effect. Four plex Isobaric Tags for Relative and Absolute Quantitation assays were performed to determine its function and potential regulatory mechanism and demonstrated that overexpression of CCDC12 would change proteins on the adherens junction pathway. Overexpressed Snail and knocked down CCDC12 subsequently in SW480 cells, and we found that overexpression of Snail did not significantly change CCDC12 levels in SW480 cells, while knockdown of CCDC12 reduced that of Snail. CCDC12 plays a significant role in tumorigenesis, development, and invasion of COAD and may affect the epithelial to mesenchymal transformation process of colon cancer cells by regulating the Snail pathway.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triplet#Adenocarcinoma#Efficacy#Frontline#Dor#Dkk1 High#Pd L1#Md#Distinguish#Tislelizumab
UPI News

Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19

Your blood type may strongly influence your risk of severe COVID-19, new research suggests. After screening more than 3,000 blood proteins, scientists linked six with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and found eight that could help protect against severe disease. One of the proteins (ABO) linked to severe illness...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

CRISPR editing as a therapeutic strategy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy-anti-Cas9 immune response casts its shadow over safety and efficacy

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a progressive disorder that affects primarily boys, impacts mainly cardiac and skeletal muscle, and is caused by variants in the X-linked Dystrophin (DMD) gene [1]. DMD encodes a membrane associated protein that serves as a bridge between the extracellular matrix and the cytoskeletal network within the sarcoplasm, and its loss is associated with impaired membrane integrity and abnormalities in multiple signaling pathways [2]. The disease course is largely consistent across affected individuals, with onset around age 2 years, progressive proximal muscle dysfunction leading to loss of ambulation between ages 12"“14, and continued muscle weakness and wasting associated with increasing respiratory and cardiac impairments. The implementation of glucocorticoid therapy, along with changes in respiratory and cardiac management, have led to improvements in quality of life and extension of life expectancy into the 30s [3]. However, DMD remains a severe, fatal disorder with a very high unmet need for disease modifying therapies.
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Efficacy, Safety Concerns Quash Reata's Alport Syndrome Drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has rejected Reata Pharmaceuticals' New Drug Application for its proposed chronic kidney disease drug, citing a lack of proof of effectiveness. In its Complete Response Letter (CRL), the FDA said the documents submitted to support the NDA did not show ample proof that bardoxolone...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Tumors
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms most mRNA COVID-19 vaccine side effects are mild and temporary

A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
SCIENCE
Seattle Times

Sanofi says its COVID vaccine results show 100% efficacy against severe disease

Two doses of a new COVID vaccine that is based on a conventional approach achieved 100% efficacy against severe disease and hospitalizations, and it could be an effective booster after other COVID shots, the vaccine’s manufacturers announced Wednesday. The vaccine, made by the Europe-based pharmaceutical companies Sanofi and GSK,...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Nature is trialling transparent peer review — the early results are encouraging

Last year, nearly half of Nature authors agreed to publish anonymous referee reports. We hope that more will consider doing so this year. You have full access to this article via your institution. Research papers are the product of lengthy discussions between authors and reviewers — guided by editors. These...
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

When are we really dead? New study sheds light

What happens to the brain at the point of death has been a subject of debate for some time. Some people who have had near-death experiences report a phenomenon of their “life flashing before their eyes.”. In 2016, some doctors accidentally recorded a dying man’s brain activity — he...
SCIENCE
CBS News

Florida will be "the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children," state surgeon general declares

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
FLORIDA STATE
deseret.com

Future outbreaks of COVID-19 could happen soon, experts warn

Public health experts are warning local leaders to prepare for a future COVID-19 outbreak as cases continue to drop. What’s happening: The seven-day average for COVID-19 cases in the United States hovered around 59,000 cases per day last week, a sign that the coronavirus outbreak is still here, though dropping compared to winter peaks.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy