Apple Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) slid 1.16% to $163.20 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.59% to 13,532.46 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.76% to 33,294.95. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Apple Inc. closed $19.74 short of its 52-week high ($182.94), which the company reached on January 4th.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Tuesday, as Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) fell 1.29% to $294.95, Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) fell 0.74% to $2,681.23, and International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) fell 0.95% to $121.35. Trading volume (83.1 M) remained 12.6 million below its 50-day average volume of 95.7 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.