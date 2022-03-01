ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slid 2.66% to $149.52 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.59% to 13,532.46 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.76% to 33,294.95. Moderna Inc. closed $347.97 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Tuesday, as AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) fell 0.05% to $147.69, Amgen Inc. (AMGN) fell 0.56% to $225.21, and AstraZeneca PLC ADR (AZN) rose 0.76% to $61.34. Trading volume (4.8 M) remained 4.2 million below its 50-day average volume of 9.0 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

