Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

By MarketWatch Automation
 6 days ago

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slipped 0.74% to $2,681.23 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.55% to 4,306.26 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.76% to 33,294.95. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $349.70 below its 52-week high ($3,030.93), which the company reached on February 2nd.

Despite its losses, the stock outperformed some of its competitors Tuesday, as Apple Inc. (AAPL) fell 1.16% to $163.20, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) fell 1.29% to $294.95, and Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) fell 3.57% to $203.49.true Trading volume (1.3 M) remained 674,645 below its 50-day average volume of 2.0 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

