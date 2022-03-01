ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson & Johnson stock falls Tuesday, still outperforms market

By MarketWatch Automation
 6 days ago

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) slipped 0.35% to $164.00 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.55% to 4,306.26 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.76% to 33,294.95. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Johnson & Johnson closed $15.92 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Tuesday, as Roche Holding AG Part. Cert. (RHHVF) rose 0.31% to $382.46, Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) fell 0.31% to $76.34, and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) fell 2.54% to $45.75. Trading volume (8.4 M) eclipsed its 50-day average volume of 7.8 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

