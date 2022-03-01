ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

By MarketWatch Automation
 6 days ago

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) slipped 2.10% to $386.24 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.55% to 4,306.26 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.76% to 33,294.95. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Netflix Inc. closed $314.75 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company achieved on November 17th.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Tuesday, as Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) fell 1.58% to $3,022.84, Walt Disney Co. (DIS) fell 1.86% to $145.70, and Comcast Corp. Cl A (CMCSA) fell 0.79% to $46.39. Trading volume (3.3 M) remained 5.1 million below its 50-day average volume of 8.4 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

MarketWatch

