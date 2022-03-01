Meta Platforms Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

COMPANY CLOSE UPDATES

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slipped 3.57% to $203.49 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.59% to 13,532.46 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.76% to 33,294.95. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $180.84 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Tuesday, as Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) fell 1.29% to $294.95, Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) fell 0.74% to $2,681.23, and Twitter Inc. (TWTR) rose 0.03% to $35.56. Trading volume (26.8 M) remained 8.3 million below its 50-day average volume of 35.0 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.