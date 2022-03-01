ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Meta Platforms Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21eXx9_0eSuBoFk00

COMPANY CLOSE UPDATES https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VOYxt_0eSuBoFk00

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slipped 3.57% to $203.49 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.59% to 13,532.46 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.76% to 33,294.95. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $180.84 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Tuesday, as Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) fell 1.29% to $294.95, Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) fell 0.74% to $2,681.23, and Twitter Inc. (TWTR) rose 0.03% to $35.56. Trading volume (26.8 M) remained 8.3 million below its 50-day average volume of 35.0 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nasdaq Composite Index#Fb Stock#Alphabet Inc#Meta Platforms Inc#Microsoft Corp#Msft#Cl A#Twitter Inc#Twtr#M Editor#Automated Insights#Factset
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock rises Friday, still underperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc. NFLX, +0.20% inched 0.20% higher to $390.80 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. SPX,. +2.24%. rising 2.24% to 4,384.65 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +2.51%. rising 2.51% to 34,058.75. This...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Meta Platforms Whale Trades For February 22

TODAY ONLY! Get 2 Winning Bear Market Beating Options Trade Ideas Straight to your Inbox & SMS for 40% off with our annual membership + a special bonus for the next 10 customers! Click Here to Get These Trades Now!. A whale with a lot of money to spend has...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slid 0.55% to $308.28 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.50% to 4,288.70 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.28% to 33,223.83. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $17.35 below its 52-week high ($325.63), which the company reached on February 9th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Josh Brown Buys Meta Platforms And This Stock Down More Than 30% YTD

Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown said he was waiting to catch somebody else's falling knife earlier this week. In bear markets, he places limit orders to buy stocks at specific levels, even if those levels are well below where the stocks are trading. That strategy played out Thursday when he...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Meta Stock: When Will It Be Time to Buy on the Dip?

Formerly known as just Facebook, Meta (MVRS) - Get Meta Report stock has been getting its clock cleaned over the past few weeks. When the company reported earnings after the close on Feb. 2, it was immediately met by sellers. That’s despite some of the bullish responses we saw in other FAANG stocks, like Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report and Alphabet (GOOG) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class C Report (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) shed 2.59% to $280.27 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.84% to 4,225.50 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.38% to 33,131.76. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of losses. Microsoft Corp. closed $69.40 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Meta Platforms: When The Crowd Can't See Beyond The Next Quarter

Meta Platforms erases multiple billion dollars of its market capitalization again. Meta Platforms Inc. (FB), formerly Facebook did it again! On July 25th, 2018 Facebook shares closed at $217.65 a share. After the closing bell, the company reported its quarterly results with revenue of $13.04 billion, a 41.9% increase from a year before, which slightly missed analyst estimates and EPS above the projections. However, several remarks and the outlook given by the management during the call sent the stock plummeting, erasing roughly 20% of Facebook's valuation. The company lost a whopping $120 billion in value overnight with the share price the next day close at $177.01.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Tuesday, still outperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slumped 0.45% to $2,596.27 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.01% to 4,304.76 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.42% to 33,596.61. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $434.66 short of its 52-week high ($3,030.93), which the company achieved on February 2nd.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Is Meta Platforms a Buy Under $215?

Social technology company Meta Platforms (FB) has been rapidly accelerating its AI efforts to pave the way for its metaverse. However, increased regulatory scrutiny from various lawmaking bodies could dent...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Meta Platforms a Value Stock in the Face of AI Headwinds?

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), the company formerly known as Facebook, is facing some privacy-related challenges as it bolsters its ambitious business centered on the metaverse. Among those issues, the parent of social media stalwarts Facebook and Instagram is facing a lawsuit filed by the state of Texas over its facial recognition technology. In this episode of "The AI/ML Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 16, Fool.com contributor Jason Hall asks if the tech giant is facing too many hurdles as it amps up its artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

110K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy