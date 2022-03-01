ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

WATCH: State of the Union Address

WTOP
 7 days ago

wtop.com

#Wtop
WTOP

Trucker convoy’s trip around DC Beltway winds down

The People’s Convoy that came across the country to protest COVID-19 restrictions is wrapping up its second circuit of D.C.’s Beltway Sunday afternoon. The convoy is currently heading west on the outer loop of Interstate 495 and approaching Interstate 270, where it will return to Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Upworthy

The way some reporters are talking about Ukraine is revealing their implicit bias

Unless you’ve been camping in the middle of nowhere without cell service, you'll know that Russia invaded Ukraine last week. The war in Ukraine has had the world’s attention since before Russian troops stepped foot on Ukrainian soil. It seems everyone has been glued to their televisions or other devices looking for updates on the conflict, but some people are getting a bit more than an update. Several journalists in European countries as well as the U.S. have made statements within their newscasts that have raised eyebrows and made people ask what exactly they mean.
POLITICS
CBS Chicago

Crest Hill Couple Gets 18 Months’ Probation For Their Part In Jan. 6 Breach Of U.S. Capitol

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Crest Hill couple has been sentenced to probation for their role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. John and Amy Schubert both pleaded guilty in December to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. They had faced up to six months in jail, but instead on Tuesday were sentenced to 18 months of probation. John Schubert was fined $1,500, and Amy Schubert was fined $2,000. Both also must serve 100 hours of community service, and pay $500 in restitution. The Schuberts were arrested on federal charges in July...
CHICAGO, IL
WTOP

Activists sue DC police over its surveillance of social media

A joint lawsuit has been filed against D.C. police by activists who hope to uncover its surveillance practices and techniques on social media. The two groups, the Brennan Center for Justice and Data for Black Lives, said in a release Wednesday that the lawsuit aims to improve transparency and accountability of police use of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media sites. They are also looking into the online surveillance efforts of police departments in four other major cities, including Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
US News and World Report

Russian Steel Billionaire Calls Lost Lives in Ukraine a Tragedy

LONDON (Reuters) - Vladimir Lisin, a Russian billionaire, told employees at steelmaker NLMK that lost lives in Ukraine were a tragedy that was hard to justify, and called for a peaceful diplomatic resolution to the conflict. Lisin, NLMK's chairman and main shareholder, said in a letter to staff that was...
ECONOMY
GAMINGbible

Russian Twitch Streamer Says She Was Banned For "Being Born In The Wrong Country"

A popular Russian Twitch streamer known as Mira has claimed her latest ban from the platform is because she was "born in the wrong country". Mira was banned from Twitch on March 4, and viewers have been speculating what she might have done to prompt this fresh punishment from the Amazon-owned streaming giant. While some believe it's because she showed inappropriate content during her stream, Mira herself has said Twitch hasn't provided a clear reason.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

