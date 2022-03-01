ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

You think groceries are expensive in America? Try shopping in these six countries

By Charles Passy
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
While food prices are going up in the U.S., the cost of groceries is even higher in some countries. By Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
THE MARGIN https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BOa0k_0eSuBdXl00

American consumers have felt plenty of pain at the supermarket of late, due to the effects of inflation. Overall costs in the U.S. are rising at a 7.5% annual rate. Some food items are going up by as much 20%, according to reports .

But shoppers in the U.S. still may not have it as bad as those in Switzerland and South Korea.

In a recent analysis of prices in 36 major nations, the British website Money.co.uk found that those two countries had the highest costs for groceries, based on a fairly standard shopping list that included milk, eggs, cheese, apples, bananas, oranges, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, bread, rice, potatoes, chicken and beef.

In Switzerland, such a supermarket run would cost $48.16. In South Korea, the tally would be $35.78.

And in the U.S.? A considerably lower figure of $27.91. Indeed, in the Money.co.uk survey, the U.S. ranks in seventh place among the most expensive countries to purchase groceries. We’re not only cheaper than Switzerland and South Korea, but also Norway ($34.93), Iceland ($34.22), France ($28.78) and Israel ($28.45).

Still, plenty of other countries have much lower prices. Turkey ranks as the most affordable, with the same basket of goods running $8.95. Other cheaper countries include Colombia ($9.71), Poland ($12.35), Lithuania ($13.48), Hungary ($13.92), Latvia ($14.43) and Mexico ($14.47).

James Andrews, senior personal finance expert at Money.co.uk, said the analysis was done using research from Numbeo, which bills itself as the “world’s largest cost of living database.”

Andrews added that the results didn’t really surprise him. “We expected countries known for their generally higher costs of living to rank at the top — for example Switzerland, Norway and Iceland,” he told MarketWatch via email.

Of course, the cost of groceries should be weighed against the earning power of individuals living in a particular country. In that regard, the Money.co.uk study notes that Mexico, despite ranking among the cheapest nations judging strictly by the tally at the register, is actually the least affordable.

The study pointed to Mexico’s average monthly income of $1,352 — and its monthly grocery bill (as opposed to the cost for a single shopping trip) of $62.87. That means groceries account for 4.65% of earnings.

By contrast, in the U.S., groceries account for 2.1% of earnings, according to Money.co.uk. But the real winner in that regard is the Netherlands, where groceries account for 1.97% — the lowest percentage among all the surveyed nations.

A different story emerges in South Korea. Not only does the Asian country rank second in terms of pricing, it also ranks second in terms of the cost of groceries as a percentage of earnings — at 4.44%.

And consumers do say they feel the pinch in South Korea. In a piece on the Medium website, Nicholas H. Simpson, a resident of the country, pointed to prices that sometimes boggle the mind for items like fruit (61 cents per banana!), bread and chicken.

“I’m really starting to see where my salary goes each month,” he wrote.

Comments / 118

Randy G
5d ago

We are not in those other countries. We have a problem in this country with price gouging and a shortage of truck drivers to deliver this food.

Reply(11)
68
DOUBLE BUBBLE
5d ago

At the cheapest place in America, not the norm, I bet if I bought that locally it would cost more because we live in the country. Demoturds trying to put their spin on inflation.

Reply(5)
47
Sandie Griffitts
5d ago

So what. How does their average income compare to the US? Just because their groceries are higher, doesn't mean it's more of a hardship for them if their income is higher.

Reply(3)
18
