Bank of America Corp. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

 6 days ago

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) shed 3.91% to $42.47 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.55% to 4,306.26 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.76% to 33,294.95. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $7.64 below its 52-week high ($50.11), which the company achieved on February 10th.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Tuesday, as JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) fell 3.77% to $136.45, Citigroup Inc. (C) fell 1.08% to $58.59, and Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) fell 5.77% to $50.29. Trading volume (74.0 M) eclipsed its 50-day average volume of 53.5 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

