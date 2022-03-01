Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

COMPANY CLOSE UPDATES

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) dropped 0.70% to $864.37 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.59% to 13,532.46 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.76% to 33,294.95. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Tesla Inc. closed $379.12 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Tuesday, as Toyota Motor Corp. ADR (TM) fell 0.68% to $181.71, General Motors Co. (GM) fell 4.71% to $44.52, and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. ADR (HMC) fell 2.42% to $29.82. Trading volume (24.7 M) remained 2.5 million below its 50-day average volume of 27.2 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.