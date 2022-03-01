ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Thomas Hipp

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhiteside Properties is proud to announce that Thomas Hipp has joined our brokerage team. Thomas will be...

Arizona developer seeking approvals for massive residential project on 326 acres in Gastonia

Documents show Suncrest Real Estate & Land is seeking to rezone more than 325 acres in Gaston County, where it is proposing up to 877 residential units at the site. Join us for a unique event that brings local residential real estate leaders together for an honest discussion about where the Charlotte region stands, and what lies ahead. See event details below.
GASTONIA, NC
Thomas Boegeman

1st VP / Construction Lending Officer III at Pacific Premier Bank. Tom Boegeman has joined Pacific Premier Bank as 1st VP / Construction Lending Officer III in the Commercial Real Estate group. Pacific Premier’s CRE group focuses on construction and bridge loans for multi-family, industrial, retail, and office projects ranging from $5 million to over $50 million. Tom brings 20 years of CRE financing experience, including lending roles at M&T Bank and US Bank, and has spent the last 12 years financing similar CRE projects in the Pacific Northwest.
RETAIL
Susan Martinez

Part of the Smith Schnider executive team, Susan Martinez will manage company marketing efforts and work toward project sales goals. With more than 25 years’ experience as a VP of sales and marketing with regional and national homebuilders, her expertise has long focused on the high-end range of the market. Susan has developed award-winning brand campaigns for multiple builders, with her teams having won 100+ awards for exceptional sales volume, marketing, product design and community planning.
ECONOMY
Texas Roadhouse scoops up seven restaurants in $27M deal

Texas Roadhouse has increased its number of company-owned restaurants after buying out seven from a long-time franchisee for $27 million. When it issued its fourth quarter earnings last week, it noted that it completed the acquisition of seven franchise restaurants in South Carolina and Georgia for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $27 million. That deal closed Dec. 29, 2021, the first day of the 2022 fiscal year.
TEXAS STATE
Apartment investors eye southwest Atlanta for value-add opportunities

Amid high demand for workforce housing and rising rents, out-of-state investors are eyeing southwest Atlanta for value-add opportunities. Like many powerful women before you, engage in an opportunity for mentorship from the most influential women in Atlanta's local business community. 2022 CFO of the Year Awards. Atlanta Business Chronicle and...
ATLANTA, GA
Oregon restaurant group to pay $169,000 in labor violation fines

A chain of restaurants in Portland, Salem and Eugene has been fined more than $169,000 for unpaid tips and overtime, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Kkoki Korean BBQ, which operates locations in the three cities, allegedly underpaid 118 workers by withholding tips, allowing managers to take a portion of tips and only paying overtime after 86 hours of work, according to a Labor Department news release.
PORTLAND, OR
New neighborhood to be built along Ohio River

Millennium Builders, a family-run Southern Indiana builder, is planning a new 12-house neighborhood on part of the former Jeffboat shipyard property in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Construction on the development, named Howard Yard, is set to begin this winter. Millennium Builders will complete the infrastructure, build out and design. Jeff Rawlins of...
REAL ESTATE
Economy
Real Estate
Kestra Financial subsidiary acquires $800-million-asset wealth management firm in Dallas

Austin-based Bluespring Wealth Partners is acquiring a Dallas wealth management firm, expanding its North Texas presence, as the latest in a string of deals. Bluespring brought on CD Wealth Management, which manages over $850 million in assets. Scott Cohen, founder and CEO of the Dallas firm, said the Bluespring acquisition will give the firm more scale to serve clients better.
DALLAS, TX
WomanVenture is offering microloans to small Minnesota businesses

WomanVenture, the St. Paul-based nonprofit that focuses on helping women achieve economic success, has launched a small-dollar loan program. "Sometimes, you just need a little money, quickly disbursed, for your business. It can be the difference between success and failure," says WomanVenture on its website. Under the new program, which...
MINNESOTA STATE
Attorney insights on decision tied to machinery, tools and patterns (video)

Reinhart shareholder Don Millis reviews the Wisconsin Tax Appeals Commission's decision on manufacturing standards and provides real world examples based on this decision. If you have any questions on this matter or another property tax issue, feel free to contact Don Millis or another member of Reinhart's State and Local Tax Team.
WISCONSIN STATE
Three thoughts on leadership from the founder and CEO of AppHarvest

AppHarvest Inc. went public last year, raising nearly $500 million in capital in the process. Now, the agtech company is looking to double its 550-person workforce in 2022 as it plans to open high-tech indoor farms in Berea, Somerset and Richmond, Kentucky in addition to its 60-acre flagship farm in Morehead, Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
A Louisville moving company files for bankruptcy

A nearly two-decade-old Louisville business has filed for bankruptcy. Margaret's Movers Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Western District of Kentucky, Louisville Division, on Feb. 15. Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations to keep the business alive and pay back its debts over time.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Triangle's big CROs ride double-digit revenue growth into 2022

Two of the Triangle's largest contract research organizations saw double-digit revenue growth in 2021 as the pandemic continued to be a windfall for the pharmaceutical industry. And executives said they expect the strong growth to continue in 2022, thought not at such a rapid pace. Iqvia. Driven by a record...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Portland software startup snags $5.5M from investors

Portland software startup Knapsack raised $5.5 million from investors that will be used for hiring, product development and marketing. This round was led by Gradient Ventures and included Parade Ventures, Crosslink Capital, Founder Collective and Slack Fund, according to a news release.
PORTLAND, OR
The new fight for talent

Remote working has allowed big Bay Area companies to hire Sacramento-based tech workers without the requirement that they move to expensive Bay Area cities. It also means homegrown tech companies can likewise hire from anywhere.
SACRAMENTO, CA

