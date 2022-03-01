Thomas Hipp

1st VP / Construction Lending Officer III at Pacific Premier Bank. Tom Boegeman has joined Pacific Premier Bank as 1st VP / Construction Lending Officer III in the Commercial Real Estate group. Pacific Premier’s CRE group focuses on construction and bridge loans for multi-family, industrial, retail, and office projects ranging from $5 million to over $50 million. Tom brings 20 years of CRE financing experience, including lending roles at M&T Bank and US Bank, and has spent the last 12 years financing similar CRE projects in the Pacific Northwest.
