Judge: No FBI entrapment in Whitmer kidnap plot

 3 days ago

A judge has ruled that three men charged in a plot to...

Three Michigan Kidnapping Suspects Said They Were Entrapped. A Judge Said They Have To Stand Trial Anyway.

Three men accused of supporting a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have lost their bid to have the case against them preemptively thrown out of Michigan state court. The men, Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar, are charged with providing material support to terrorism, gang membership, and felony firearm possession. They claim they were entrapped by an FBI informant who induced them to train with people they would not otherwise have met, creating the conditions for a conspiracy to hatch.
Veteran widow at State of the Union hits out at Boebert’s heckling and calls for her removal from Congress

The widow of a US veteran who was honoured in Joe Biden’s State of the Union has slammed Lauren Boebert for being “disrespectful” to soldiers who died serving their country after she heckled the president’s speech.Danielle Robinson told The Independent that Rep Boebert’s outburst in the middle of the president’s comments about supporting veterans was a “slap in the face” to people like her late husband Sgt 1st Class Heath Robinson.Ms Robinson, who was seen emotionally looking on as the president dedicated part of his address to telling her husband’s story, said the congresswoman should no longer be allowed...
US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
Racist AZ senator reads unhinged speech before being censured

A bipartisan group of Arizona state senators voted to censure GOP state Sen. Wendy Rogers on Tuesday after she called for public hangings while addressing a white nationalist conference last week. Earlier Tuesday, she vowed to “personally destroy” any Republican “communists” who voted to censure her.
Right-wing extremism shouldn’t be focus of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnap plot trial, judge says

U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker hopes the trial of accused Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnap plotters won’t devolve into arguments over right-wing extremism. “I don’t want the trial to become a referendum on whether the trucking convoy in Ottawa is good or bad, or whether what happened on Jan. 6 is an insurrection or legitimate political discourse,” Jonker said at an in-person hearing held in the Grand Rapids federal courthouse on Friday, Feb. 18. “I want the focus to be on what happened in this case.”
Spring break could affect jury pool in Whitmer kidnap trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Spring break could affect the makeup of the jury in the upcoming trial of four men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Judge Robert Jonker held a final housekeeping hearing Friday ahead of the March 8 trial in federal court in Grand Rapids.
