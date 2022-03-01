Judge: No FBI entrapment in Whitmer kidnap plot

Three men accused of supporting a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have lost their bid to have the case against them preemptively thrown out of Michigan state court. The men, Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar, are charged with providing material support to terrorism, gang membership, and felony firearm possession. They claim they were entrapped by an FBI informant who induced them to train with people they would not otherwise have met, creating the conditions for a conspiracy to hatch.
