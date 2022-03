CHICAGO (CBS) — A shooting at a gas station in South Shore left a woman dead this week. As CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei reported Tuesday, the victim – Salena Claybourne, 35 – was a mother of two and a beloved security guard at WGN-TV Channel 9. Rezaei spoke Tuesday with Claybourne’s family. They were extremely distraught – with her mother barely able to stand as she told us about the horrific details she has learned about her daughter’s murder. Video captured on Monday shows police tape stretching across the scene after Claybourne was shot and killed just after 3 p.m. Chicago Police said...

