ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT)- Fish Friday is back. For more than 30 years, an army of volunteers at St. Pat’s in Onalaska have served fish dinner every Friday of Lent. Organizers say the fish fry serves many purposes. It’s a fundraiser, a way to celebrate the Lenten season, and it brings parish and community members together. “It gets everyone together to get to know one another and work together, which makes the whole church better. And it gets the youth together so they learn what it takes to be a member of the church,” says fish fry chair Jerry Faas.

ONALASKA, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO