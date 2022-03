A new video released by Warner Bros. Taiwan gives fans a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at Bruce Wayne’s equipment used in The Batman. Robert Pattinson, who plays Batman in the upcoming film alongside Zoë Kravitz who stars as Selina Kyle a.k.a. Catwoman, praises the maneuverability of the new suit while emphasizing that behind all the gear lies a mortal. “The suit does not make him invincible, it’s just a few panels of bulletproof armor, and the rest is how much Bruce believes in it and how much his adversaries are scared of it,” says Pattinson.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO