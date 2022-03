Vermont may not have a Major League Baseball team, but that didn’t stop Sen. Bernie Sanders from giving his thoughts on the league’s lockout. In no surprise, Mr. Sanders, a self-described “democratic socialist,” is siding with the players’ union in the labor dispute that’s caused a three-month lockout and the cancellation of the first two series of the MLB season. The former Democratic presidential primary candidate urged MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred to stand up to the owners’ “greed” and “end the lockout” in a tweet Wednesday.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO