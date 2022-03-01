ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanessa Williams to Star in New Broadway Play POTUS

cititour.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrammy Award nominee and former Miss America Vanessa Williams will join six other talented women in Selina Fillinger’s new play “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying...

cititour.com

Comments / 0

Miami Herald

Julianne Hough to Make Broadway Debut in Star-Studded Play

A rite of passage! Filming a movie or TV show is one thing, but taking the Broadway stage is quite another — no reshoots, no edits and a live audience. Michelle Williams, who played Sally Bowles in a 2014 revival of Cabaret, caught the musical bug after playing Marilyn Monroe in the movie My Week With Marilyn.
CELEBRITIES
CBS New York

Broadway And Beyond: Starring In Off-Broadway Opera ‘Intimate Apparel’ Is A Childhood Dream Come True For Justin Austin

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The star of the off-Broadway opera “Intimate Apparel” is wowing audiences at Lincoln Center with his rich voice. Justin Austin tells CBS2’s Dave Carlin his role is a childhood dream come true. “When I was a little kid and most people wanted to be a fireman or whatever, I wanted to be an opera singer,” the 31-year-old baritone said. “Intimate Apparel” features music by Ricky Ian Gorden, direction by Bartlett Sherr and a libretto by Lynn Nottage, adapting her stage play. “Something like ‘Intimate Apparel’ is amazing because we have an opportunity to feature artists of color, to feature artists...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Jesse Williams amends custody plan of two kids with ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee so former Grey's Anatomy star can perform on Broadway... after finalizing three-year divorce in 2020

Jesse Williams and ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee amended their custody agreement of their two children so that he would be able to perform in a Broadway play this summer in New York. The former Grey's Anatomy star was reportedly in court last week with his ex where a judge signed off on the modifications designed to best satisfy their already existing order of shared legal custody of Maceo and Sadie.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Will Smith's daughter Willow reveals major change to her body

Will Smith's daughter Willow is not afraid to express herself – whether that be through her music or her appearance. One way that the 21-year-old likes to highlight her individuality is through her body art, and she has been adding to it at a rapid rate ever since she got her first tattoo aged 20. The singer unveiled a brand new inking on Wednesday that stretched from her left shoulder all the way down to her elbow.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Today' Show Co-Host Returns to Set After Husband's Death

After more than a year away from the Today show, contributor Bobbie Thomas made her return to the popular NBC morning show on Thursday following her husband's death. Thomas joined fellow Today co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Studio 1A for the third hour of Today, marking her first time stepping foot in the studio since the death of her husband, Michael Marion, who passed away in December 2020 at the age of 42.
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

Selena Gomez Fell Over on the SAGs Red Carpet and Then Iconically Presented Barefoot

In case you missed it, Selena Gomez looked completely incredible for her first red carpet appearance of 2022, stepping out at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a black column gown by Oscar de La Renta, a massive diamond necklace, and a pair of chic heels—which, apparently, broke and caused Sel to take a slight fall mid-way through the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
Magic Baltimore

Mary J Blige Has A New Real Love; Jennifer Hudson Has A New Talk Show; & Shonda Rhimes Has A New Barbie

Mary J. Blige To Executive Produce Lifetime Movie ‘Real Love’ Inspired By Her Song. We know the Queen of Hip Hop Soul and her legacy in music and now we have seen her on TV and the big screen also doing her thing. Now it looks like shes even getting very comfortable behind the scenes as well. Mary has teamed up with the Lifetime network to executive produce a movie titled “Real Love” sounds familiar.
MOVIES
Boston 25 News WFXT

Neil Diamond stage musical reveals its Broadway veteran star

NEW YORK — (AP) — A musical about Neil Diamond has found the polished theater gem who will play the icon onstage — Will Swenson. Swenson has been tapped to lead “A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical” this summer when it makes its debut at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre. Swenson calls it a not straightforward musical. “It’s unconventional and it’s beautiful,” the actor told The Associated Press.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Tom Hanks to finally explain why he fired Band of Brothers actor for having ‘dead eyes’

Tom Hanks will finally explain his reasoning for firing actor Connor Ratliff from a role in Band of Brothers.Ratfliff claims that Hanks fired him from a small role on the 2001 HBO miniseries after saying he had “dead eyes”.The actor, who currently stars in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, was replaced at the last moment, and has been attempting to get to the bottom of Hanks’ reasoning ever since.The story became the source of a podcast, titled Dead Eyes, which has featured guests including Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm and Hank’s own son, Colin Hanks.In an unexpected move, Ratfliff has now...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mira Sorvino says her early career is ‘tainted’ by Woody Allen: ‘I should have denounced him’

Mira Sorvino has admitted that she feels her early career is “tainted” due to her work with director Woody Allen. The actor starred in Allen’s 1995 film Mighty Aphrodite, a performance for which she won an Oscar and Golden Globe.Despite feeling proud of her performance, Sorvino said she “should have denounced” Allen over the allegations that he molested his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow. “I have no doubt in my mind that she’s telling the truth,” Sorvino told Marc Maron on his WTF podcast, disclosing that she has since become friends with Farrow. “I should have denounced him... I didn’t...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Son Maceo — & He Might Be A Burgeoning Musician

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…” It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle...
MUSIC

