TV Series

Get Ready For More Mature Marvel Content On Your Disney Plus!

wearecritix.com
 5 days ago

Well it's about time! Its a homecoming for all the Marvel spin-off Shows!. Disney has announced that all six of Marvel's original Netflix series, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders limited series as well as Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which had been streaming exclusively on...

www.wearecritix.com

Primetimer

Disney+'s The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is infused with more maturity compared to the original series

The Proud Family creator Bruce W. Smith reteamed with Moesha co-creator Ralph Farquhar, who worked on the original 2001-2005 Disney Channel series, to create a more mature version for Disney+ -- a show teens would watch. "We're not on the (Disney) Channel anymore. We're on the streaming service. And one of the first discussions we had were parameters," says Farquhar. "Look, we got this opportunity. We're on this new platform. Are we going to still do the same show tonally? We were always in that direction in terms dealing with subject matter that wasn't normally handled in family-oriented shows. We wanted to go more in that direction." Smith adds: "We had to complete… Essentially is that we had to continue to reinforce that to them, that they told us that, because we started getting notes through the lens of like a normal Disney Channel show. We were like, 'We are not that show anymore.' The fight was constant and real, but, listen, the material that was coming out of the writers room was undeniable. You couldn't deny that in order to talk about this subject, you've got to talk about it in a way that only The Proud Family can talk about it. That was a credit to the writers room and Ralph and those guys, because it's like that what's really led the way for us to really stay the path and let's be true to the stories that we want to tell. Let's be true to what we know our audience is going to expect from us." As Farquhar notes, The Proud Family revival kept in mind the LGBTQ community. "Look, it's a couple things," says Farquhar. "That we identified where the change had taken… the most change that we could tell, which is the notion of the LGBTQ community and how we're incorporating everyone into our daily lives now. That was not acknowledging who people are, respecting their rights. That wasn't happening too much in 2001 when we first began. And the other part was social media. That just didn't… This whole notion of influencers, and we call it Holla'gram and Twiddle is our version of social media. That didn't exist back when we first began to the extent it does now. Those were some of the major changes we made initially moving forward."
TV SERIES
The Verge

Verizon Plus Play will bundle customer subscriptions for Netflix, Peloton, Disney Plus, and more

Verizon announced Thursday that it's launching a new platform in partnership with Netflix, Peloton, Disney Plus, and other streamers as a hub for customers to "discover, purchase and manage some of their favorite subscriptions." Called Plus Play, the platform will launch with a select group of customers and brands at the end of the month, with a wider launch later this year, the company said in a news release.
BUSINESS
CNET

Marvel Series From Netflix Will Join Disney Plus In Canada

Marvel TV series Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, Punisher and The Defenders will be joining Disney Plus in Canada on March 16, reports showing a press release from Disney said Wednesday. The news comes as those shows were recently revealed to be finally leaving Netflix at the end of February.
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she's definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Person
Kevin Feige
Cosmopolitan

Selena Gomez Fell Over on the SAGs Red Carpet and Then Iconically Presented Barefoot

In case you missed it, Selena Gomez looked completely incredible for her first red carpet appearance of 2022, stepping out at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a black column gown by Oscar de La Renta, a massive diamond necklace, and a pair of chic heels—which, apparently, broke and caused Sel to take a slight fall mid-way through the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
Magic Baltimore

Mary J Blige Has A New Real Love; Jennifer Hudson Has A New Talk Show; & Shonda Rhimes Has A New Barbie

Mary J. Blige To Executive Produce Lifetime Movie 'Real Love' Inspired By Her Song. We know the Queen of Hip Hop Soul and her legacy in music and now we have seen her on TV and the big screen also doing her thing. Now it looks like shes even getting very comfortable behind the scenes as well. Mary has teamed up with the Lifetime network to executive produce a movie titled "Real Love" sounds familiar.
MOVIES
Stamford Advocate

'Daredevil' and Other Marvel Shows to Stream on Disney Plus in March After Netflix Exit

Former Netflix-Marvel comic book series "Daredevil," "Jessica Jones," "Luke Cage," "Iron Fist," "The Punisher" and "The Defenders" will officially call Disney Plus their new streaming home. Disney confirms all six series will begin streaming on the platform in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand starting March 16. The shows left their original home at Netflix on Feb. 28 after rights to the series reverted back to Disney. "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D," which ran for seven seasons on ABC, will also begin streaming March 16 on Disney Plus.
TV SERIES
Stamford Advocate

'This Is Us' Star Lyric Ross Joins Marvel Series 'Ironheart' at Disney Plus

"This Is Us" star Lyric Ross has signed on for a role in the upcoming Marvel series "Ironheart," Variety has confirmed with sources. Ross joins previously announced cast members Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos. As previously reported, The show follows Marvel character Riri Williams (Thorne), a genius inventor and the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Ross is believed to be playing Williams' best friend. Details on the character Ramos is playing are being kept under wraps.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

How Disney+ Seemingly Confirmed Daredevil And Other Marvel Defenders Shows Won't Be Edited For Content

Even though it seemed like something destined to happen, there's something still slightly shocking about Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Marvel Television's other Defenders series exiting their source of origin at Netflix. That series sextet — which also includes Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher and The Defenders — is indeed joining Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as new additions to Disney+'s library alongside an MCU library that includes everything from Iron Man to Hawkeye (in which a certain Daredevil star returned). And guess what? It sounds like fans don't need to worry about those more mature series being edited for content.
TV SERIES
iheart.com

Actress From Wings Dies at 54

Farrah Forke, known for playing helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on the sitcom Wings has died. Forke also had roles in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Party of Five, Fantasy Island, Dweebs, Heat, and more. She's survived by two sons and the family is asking for fans to...
CELEBRITIES
Android Central

Disney Plus could get a cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier for the US

Disney may be looking to introduce a cheaper subscription plan for Disney+ in the U.S. The plan would support ads, similar to other services such as HBO Max and Disney's own Hulu. The report follows slowing subscriber growth for Disney's flagship streaming platform. Disney+ is hungry for subscribers, and its...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Independent Spirit Awards 2022 Red Carpet: See Looks From Andrew Garfield, Julia Fox, Daveed Diggs, Michelle Yeoh & More

Click here to read the full article. The stars and sun seemed to have aligned on blue carpet at the 2022 edition of the Film Independent Spirit Awards. Stars like Andrew Garfield, Julia Fox, Daveed Diggs and Michelle Yeoh showed out in incredible outfits to celebrate the pursuit of independent filmmaking. The show is set to take place Sunday at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica. The annual shindig honoring the best in indie film will air live on IFC and stream for subscribers on AMC+. The Spirit Awards are Film Independent's primary fundraiser for the year with winners...
MOVIES
Creative Bloq

Marvel has replaced The Punisher's controversial logo

The Punisher has become one of Marvel's most beloved anti-heroes after first appearing in the comics back in the 1970s. But over the past few years, the character has faced a couple of changes to his iconic logo. And now the latest design has been published in the comics surprisingly early.
COMICS

