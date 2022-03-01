ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How Finance Leaders Are Using Automation to Solve the Staffing Problem

ehrintelligence.com
 3 days ago

Attention Revenue Cycle Managers and Finance Execs, download our automation guide to learn...

ehrintelligence.com

bizjournals

Get Growing: Simple steps to automating your finances

This is the second of a series. Read the first part here. For small business owners, regardless of the stage of the business journey they might be in, finding ways to digitally enable their company is vital to their current and future business landscape. Financial tracking is one area in which digital tools and automation are particularly important for storing and organizing information for businesses as they begin to grow and expand. Recently, I was able to speak with Becky Munson, CPA, Director and Service Line Leader of YourBooks™ at Lurie LLP, who shared three key areas business owners need to examine when automating their finances.
SMALL BUSINESS
Benzinga

JAG Insurance Group Taps TradeStation Crypto For Corporate Treasury Solution

TradeStation is a fintech specializing in brokerage services and trading technology. The company is a subsidiary of Monex Group and was founded initially under the name Omega Research, prior to transforming into a self-clearing online securities brokerage. What Happened: TradeStation will provide JAG Insurance Group, a commercial insurance agency, with...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
SmartAsset

How to Avoid Capital Gains Tax on Real Estate

Home prices have nearly doubled in the last 10 years – and that could mean you owe some serious taxes if you are selling your home. After bottoming out around $259,000 in 2011, the average sale price of a house … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Capital Gains Tax on Real Estate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
INCOME TAX
CNBC

Here's how a three-month paid sabbatical can solve employee retention and burnout problems

Automattic, the tech company behind WordPress and Tumblr, offers a popular perk: All employees are invited to take a three-month paid sabbatical after just five years of service. That incentive is aimed at helping with employee burnout and improving the company's labor retention rate. Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg and Lori McLeese, global head of human resources, detail both the personal and financial benefits of a sabbatical in the private sector.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

Winston-Salem startup solves business problems with software

A Winston-Salem-based software development company takes inspiration from Sherlock Holmes’ famous saying that the game is afoot, choosing instead to believe that the solution is afoot. “We try to solve your business puzzle with software,” said Josh Schuminsky, CEO and founder of Solutions Afoot. “So, you can't get from...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
beckershospitalreview.com

What would permanent telehealth coverage mean for hospitals? 5 CIOs answer

Many states are relaxing COVID-19 restrictions and dropping public health emergency designations, moves that affect payers' decisions on how to reimburse for telehealth services. Amid these changing policies, many hospitals feel like their telehealth programs are in a state of limbo. Here, five health system CIOs share what permanent extensions...
HEALTH SERVICES
pymnts.com

Priority Joins Mastercard Track Business Payment Service

Payments technology firm Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. on Wednesday (March 2) joined the Mastercard Track Business Payment Service to improve its business-to-business (B2B) payment solutions, according to a joint press release. The Mastercard Track Business Payment Service “automates payments-related data exchange between buyers and suppliers,” per the release, and “helps...
BUSINESS
Dharan.M

Problems Can Be Solved and Managed Effectively

I have been in the human services field for a decade. During those years, I have worked with various leaders and teammates to apply problem-solving approaches. My hard-won lessons and experiences have led me to develop my “soaps method.” I share this method with my readers because I trust it will be helpful to them in overcoming their life problems.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Frost & Sullivan experts present strategic insights on key trends for the global cloud market

Frost & Sullivan experts present strategic insights on key trends for the global cloud market. SAN ANTONIO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The last decade was about moving to the cloud as businesses migrated, re-platformed, and deployed applications in the public cloud. However, the future will revolve around leveraging the cloud to support digital businesses in their drive to improve operational efficiency, automate business processes and boost productivity. Organizations are continually focused on optimizing business value and efficiency through the cloud. Demand for managed cloud services is growing as organizations seek assistance in designing, implementing, and configuring a cloud strategy across hybrid, private and public clouds. To help companies identify new avenues for top-line growth and plan for a more fruitful 2022, Frost & Sullivan's team of industry experts has compiled a complimentary insight: Top 4 Growth Opportunities in the Cloud Industry for 2022—What's Next?
MARKETS
TechCrunch

To achieve enterprise sales success, tailor your approach to CIOs

Technology vendors who have been successful over the long term all have something in common: they know how to sell to chief information officers. They understand that the work isn’t over after the handshakes and signatures — effectively managing and nurturing a vendor-CIO relationship requires attention. I’m a...
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

#FoundersConnect: Interview with Yanmo Omorogbe, Co-Founder of Invest Bamboo

Yanmo Omorogbe is a Co-Founder and COO at Bamboo. Before founding Bamboo, she was an Investment Associate at the African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM). Bamboo gives unrestricted access to over 3,000 stocks listed on the Nigerian stock exchange and U.S. stock exchanges, right from your mobile phone or computer. In this episode of Founder’s Connect, Yanmo speaks to me about her 'accidental' journey into entrepreneurship, what growing up was like, how running Bamboo has been, their biggest wins and lessons learned.
ECONOMY
Outsider.com

Social Security Schedule: Here’s When the First March 2022 Checks Arrive

The third round of updated social security checks will be going out this month. These checks have a 5.9% increase added to them. If you get social security checks, you probably know what day you can expect your benefits to arrive. However, if you’re new to benefits, you might be wondering when you can expect them. The social security payment schedule is easy. Benefits go out on Wednesdays. Holidays can sometimes impact the payment schedule. When that happens, the SSA releases an updated schedule. Generally, though, you can expect your payment to arrive on a Wednesday.
BUSINESS
OEM Off-Highway

Parker, Cummins Partner to Deliver Next Generation IoT-Enabled Services

The Electronic Motion and Controls Division of Parker Hannifin Corporation has partnered with Cummins to integrate its connected engine solutions with Parker’s Mobile IoT platform. This partnership will enable customers to access diagnostic messages and receive real-time alerts for Cummins engines and Parker components in one dashboard. “Telematics has...
TECHNOLOGY

