(The Center Square) – A Baltimore-based nonprofit is planning to use grant funding to create 300 healthy and energy-efficient homes in the eastern parts of the city. The Green & Healthy Home Initiative will use a $2 million grant to complete the transformation. Funding was received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to target households at or below 80% of the area’s median income.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO