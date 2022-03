SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — Santa Clara County could be days away from shedding its indoor mask mandate for those fully vaccinated as COVID-19 cases continue a steep decline. On Wednesday, county Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody told supervisors in a meeting that she expected the seven-day rolling average to dip below 550 new cases on Thursday. If cases remain below that threshold for one week, the indoor mask requirement is expected to be lifted. The rolling average stood at 555 new cases as of Wednesday. But while many are looking forward to the easing of the mask mandate there are...

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO