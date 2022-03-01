Pistachio Crisps with Sumac and Black Pepper

Once upon a time, it felt like there was only one chili crisp to add to your pantry and dress your dumplings in. Lao Gan Ma, which remains a favorite thanks to its crunchy chili flakes and an abundance of lip-smacking MSG, deserves all the flowers it’s received. However, it is no longer the only chili crisp worthy of your attention.
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We celebrate Naitonal Grapefruit Month and make a delicious pesto with Chef Patrick Evans Hylton. Winter’s cold and gloom can be put at bay with fresh, bright flavors. One of our favorite ways to bring some sunshine during the cold is with citrus fruit. Citrus...
As kabocha squash and citrus season collide with World Pistachio Day on Saturday, Feb. 26, plant-based pioneer Matthew Kenney shared his recipe for kabocha carpaccio with winter citrus and pistachio relish with us. The little green nut that grows in California has more protein than cashews, almonds or peanuts with...
America’s Test Kitchen brings us their tested recipe – and helpful hints – for Cheesy Zucchini-Carrot Crisps. Vegetables and fruits such as carrots and zucchini (surprise – a zucchini is technically a fruit!) are mostly made up of water. (A zucchini or carrot is about 95% water.) It can be a challenge to deal with all that water when cooking or baking – no one likes soggy zucchini bread!
Sure, they make an oh-so-fancy addition to your basic GORP. But our favorite way to eat pistachios is in our dessert. The little green nuts—er, seeds, if you want to get technical—make an excellent addition to everything from cookies to cake to ice cream, pairing with chocolate and fruit alike. Here, 20 pistachio desserts to incorporate into your diet. (We’re all about balance.)
Even with a centuries-old culinary history, tofu is still misunderstood. I've found that the key to convincing skeptics is to serve it crisped. You don't have to fry tofu to achieve those golden, tender nuggets on Asian restaurant menus. All it takes is the right kind of tofu, a seasoned coating and a turn in a hot oven.
1 pound of your favorite sausage, we used a combination of sweet and Italian hot. ½-1 pound mild peppers, like mini sweet peppers or Cubanelle peppers. 1-2 bunches Mexican spring onions (or another small, sweet onion like a Cipollini onion or shallot) olive oil. kosher salt. black pepper. Preheat...
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. If I had to narrow down my spice cabinet to just three options, sumac would most definitely be on the list. Though it has a long history in Middle Eastern cultures and cuisines, sumac is a relative newcomer in Western dishes—and it's most definitely underrated, even among those who do use it.
If you love your garden but need advice on how to keep it looking lush and welcoming all year round, top head gardener Tom Brown can help. In this regular column he demystifies common gardening problems, explains what to tackle when, and shows how to make every moment on the plot more fun and productive. Happy gardening!
A firm, vibrant head of broccoli is a thing of beauty. Just looking at it in my fridge makes me feel like my hair is shinier, skin is glowier, and my gut is healthier. (That's how vegetable consumption works, right?). But a limp bunch of fresh broccoli is me on my worst day — dull, tangled hair, dry skin, stained grey sweatsuit, the whole nine yards. Which is to say, no one should have to interact with sad, soft broccoli.
Q. Thanks for your interesting Ecoviews article on the importance of colors in nature. I want to know why the pomegranate is red. By this I mean, what are the pigments involved and what is the evolutionary reason for this?
A. Two interesting questions, one with a definite answer and one on which...
Popping with fresh produce and spice, ceviche is best made with ultra-fresh fish. Here, sugar and citrus cure red snapper, which retains its light, delicate flavor. skinless red snapper fillet, cut into 1/2- to 3/4-inch pieces. 1/2 c. cooked fresh corn. 1/3 c. chopped red onion. red bell pepper, chopped.
Nuts are seeds that are termed superfoods because they are superior to other food items in terms of nutritional values. Nuts, especially almonds and pistachios, are experts in supplementing the protein requirement of the body and in facilitating the boost of the vitamins and minerals that are needed to maintain a healthy heart and mind.
