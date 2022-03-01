ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pistachio Crisps with Sumac and Black Pepper

stardem.com
 3 days ago

Iron-rich foods can be helpful to eat before and after donating plasma,...

www.stardem.com

Comments / 0

Thrillist

Add These Spicy Chili Crisps to Your Pantry

Once upon a time, it felt like there was only one chili crisp to add to your pantry and dress your dumplings in. Lao Gan Ma, which remains a favorite thanks to its crunchy chili flakes and an abundance of lip-smacking MSG, deserves all the flowers it’s received. However, it is no longer the only chili crisp worthy of your attention.
RECIPES
Boomer Magazine

Cheesy Zucchini-Carrot Crisps

America’s Test Kitchen brings us their tested recipe – and helpful hints – for Cheesy Zucchini-Carrot Crisps. Vegetables and fruits such as carrots and zucchini (surprise – a zucchini is technically a fruit!) are mostly made up of water. (A zucchini or carrot is about 95% water.) It can be a challenge to deal with all that water when cooking or baking – no one likes soggy zucchini bread!
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sumac#Php#Food Drink#Recipevideo Full
purewow.com

20 Pistachio Desserts That Are Sweet, Salty and Decadent

Sure, they make an oh-so-fancy addition to your basic GORP. But our favorite way to eat pistachios is in our dessert. The little green nuts—er, seeds, if you want to get technical—make an excellent addition to everything from cookies to cake to ice cream, pairing with chocolate and fruit alike. Here, 20 pistachio desserts to incorporate into your diet. (We’re all about balance.)
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Win over tofu skeptics by crisping it in the oven

Even with a centuries-old culinary history, tofu is still misunderstood. I've found that the key to convincing skeptics is to serve it crisped. You don't have to fry tofu to achieve those golden, tender nuggets on Asian restaurant menus. All it takes is the right kind of tofu, a seasoned coating and a turn in a hot oven.
FOOD & DRINKS
Click10.com

Sheet Pan Sausage & Peppers

1 pound of your favorite sausage, we used a combination of sweet and Italian hot. ½-1 pound mild peppers, like mini sweet peppers or Cubanelle peppers. 1-2 bunches Mexican spring onions (or another small, sweet onion like a Cipollini onion or shallot) olive oil. kosher salt. black pepper. Preheat...
RECIPES
MindBodyGreen

What Is Sumac? 4 Health Benefits Of The Spice & This PhD's Favorite Ways To Use It

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. If I had to narrow down my spice cabinet to just three options, sumac would most definitely be on the list. Though it has a long history in Middle Eastern cultures and cuisines, sumac is a relative newcomer in Western dishes—and it's most definitely underrated, even among those who do use it.
HEALTH
Telegraph

What is the easiest way to grow peppers?

If you love your garden but need advice on how to keep it looking lush and welcoming all year round, top head gardener Tom Brown can help. In this regular column he demystifies common gardening problems, explains what to tackle when, and shows how to make every moment on the plot more fun and productive. Happy gardening!
GARDENING
Salon

How to store broccoli so it actually stays crisp

A firm, vibrant head of broccoli is a thing of beauty. Just looking at it in my fridge makes me feel like my hair is shinier, skin is glowier, and my gut is healthier. (That's how vegetable consumption works, right?). But a limp bunch of fresh broccoli is me on my worst day — dull, tangled hair, dry skin, stained grey sweatsuit, the whole nine yards. Which is to say, no one should have to interact with sad, soft broccoli.
LIFESTYLE
countryliving.com

Ceviche with Corn, Peppers, and Avocado

Popping with fresh produce and spice, ceviche is best made with ultra-fresh fish. Here, sugar and citrus cure red snapper, which retains its light, delicate flavor. skinless red snapper fillet, cut into 1/2- to 3/4-inch pieces. 1/2 c. cooked fresh corn. 1/3 c. chopped red onion. red bell pepper, chopped.
RECIPES
International Business Times

National Pistachio Day: Healthy Recipe Using The Tasty Nut

Nuts are seeds that are termed superfoods because they are superior to other food items in terms of nutritional values. Nuts, especially almonds and pistachios, are experts in supplementing the protein requirement of the body and in facilitating the boost of the vitamins and minerals that are needed to maintain a healthy heart and mind.
FOOD & DRINKS

