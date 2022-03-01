Plants Water Love Brings Moroccan Spice to our 908 Subscription Box!

In an ideal world, we would all cook meals full of fresh fruits, vegetables, and locally-farmed proteins three times a day. Unfortunately, doing so is a fantasy for most of us, and between work, family life, and hobbies, it's easy to find yourself reaching for a frozen dinner or getting pizza delivered more often than you'd like to admit. Besides not being the healthiest choices, these quick fixes can get expensive—especially when your nightly takeout routine means you leave a full week's worth of produce bought with good intentions to wilt in your fridge.
