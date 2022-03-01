Plants Water Love Brings Moroccan Spice to our 908 Subscription Box!

If you are a human who A) occasionally feels overwhelmed when walking into a wine shop, B) makes too many decisions daily, or C) wants to explore new bottles and varietals but doesn't know where to start—hi! Hello! We're here to help! It is 2022, which means every business has a convenient digital option, and there are hundreds of super cool wine subscription services available online these days. There's truly something for everyone, from the person who's been taking personality quizzes consistently since second grade to the wine drinker who's also looking to expand their cooking skills. There's even an option for the person who doesn't believe wine is worth drinking without cheese.

DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO